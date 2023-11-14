Queen Wrap Up 2023 Tour With Explosive L.A. Shows: Photo Gallery

Queen + Adam Lambert concluded their 2023 Rhapsody tour with two sold-out shows at Los Angeles' BMO Stadium Saturday and Sunday night. They played to over 40,000 people at those two shows, and over 300,000 on the most recent North American leg of the tour.

You can see photos, some exclusive, from the show below.

The concert opened with three straight songs from 1984's underappreciated The Works: "Machines (Or 'Back to Humans')," "Radio Ga Ga" and "Hammer to Fall." The show was divided up into five distinct acts, and concluded with the expected parade of hits such as "Bohemian Rhapsody," We Will Rock You" and "We Are the Champions."

It has now been over 12 years since Queen and Lambert first performed live together, and 11 since they launched their first collaborative tour. "I think our chemistry is better than it ever was," Brian May recently told Sirius XM's Classic Rewind. "I mean, [drummer] Roger [Taylor] and I go back hundreds of years, as you probably know. But with Adam, I mean it was good from the beginning, but now it's amazing. We know have a real empathy on stage, a real kind of understanding."

Queen + Adam Lambert are currently scheduled to return to the stage in February 2024 for a five-show tour of Japan.