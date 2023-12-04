Paul McCartney to Release Expanded Edition of ‘Band on the Run’

A 50th anniversary edition of Paul McCartney and Wings' Band on the Run will arrive next year on Feb. 2.

The 2LP / 2CD version includes the original U.S. album (with the vinyl remastered at half speed using the original master tapes from 1973), plus nine "underdubbed" mixes. (Also included are two Linda McCartney Polaroid posters.)

"This is Band on the Run in a way you've never heard before," McCartney explained in a press release. "When you are making a song and putting on additional parts, like an extra guitar, that's an overdub. Well, this version of the album is the opposite, underdubbed."

The set is currently available for pre-ordering and the full track listing can be viewed below.

READ MORE: Why Paul McCartney and Wings Fell Apart After 'Red Rose Speedway'

Band on the Run will also be available digitally, as well as in Dolby ATMOS for the first time, newly mixed by Giles Martin and Steve Orchard.

Paul McCartney and Wings, 'Band on the Run' 50th Anniversary Edition, 2LP / 2CD Track Listing

Disc One – 'Band on the Run'

1. "Band on the Run"

2. "Jet"

3. "Bluebird"

4. "Mrs. Vandebilt"

5. "Let Me Roll It"

6. "Mamunia"

7. "No Words"

8. "Helen Wheels"

9. "Picasso's Last Words (Drink to Me)"

10. "Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five"

Disc Two 'Band on the Run' (Underdubbed Mixes)

1. "Band on the Run"

2. "Mamunia"

3. "No Words"

4. "Jet"

5. "Bluebird"

6. "Mrs. Vandebilt"

7. "Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five"

8. "Picasso's Last Words (Drink to Me)"

9. "Let Me Roll It"

Paul McCartney Albums Ranked The Beatles always defined him, but McCartney's story didn't end there. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

Was Paul McCartney’s ‘Broadstreet’ Doomed to Fail?