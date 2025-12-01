The Osbournes have extended their ongoing war of words with Roger Waters by printing a limited edition Ozzy Osbourne shirt mocking the Pink Floyd cofounder.

The shirt, which is available for the next 48 hours on Osbourne's U.K. webstore, features the all-caps message "OZZY RULES" spray painted over Waters' name and a bunch of bricks meant to evoke the cover of Pink Floyd's The Wall on its front.

The back of the shirt shows a nondescript long-haired figure wearing an Ozzy shirt and urinating (a rainbow stream, no less) on the cover of The Wall. And just to drive home the message, the shirt riffs on a famous Pink Floyd song with the words "Another Prick in the Wall."

See Ozzy Osbourne's 'Another Prick in the Wall' Shirt

ozzy osbourne shirt with the text 'ozzy rules' on front and 'another prick on the wall' plus man urinating on back store-uk.ozzy.com loading...

Why Are the Osbournes Feuding With Roger Waters?

The latest Osbournes-Waters beef began over the summer when Waters made several uncharitable comments about Osbourne in an interview with The Independent Ink podcast.

"He was all over the TV for hundreds of years with his idiocy and nonsense," Waters said of the metal legend, who died in July. "The music, I have no idea, I couldn't give a fuck. I don't care about Black Sabbath, I never did, I have no interest in ... 'Wahhhh!' and biting the heads off chickens or whatever they do. I couldn't care less."

Waters' comments prompted a fiery response from Osbourne's son, Jack, who wrote on Instagram: "Hey Roger Waters - fuck you. How pathetic and out of touch you've become. The only way you seem to get attention these days is by vomiting out bullshit in the press. My father always thought you were a cunt - thanks for proving him right."

The Osbournes Double Down on Roger Waters 'C--t' Comments

The Osbournes revisited Waters' comments in a recent episode of their eponymous podcast. Sharon Osbourne called the musician a "sad, irrelevant, old, miserable, ugly human being," while Jack reiterated that his father never cared for Waters.

"Dad would always be like, 'I love Pink Floyd. I fucking hate Roger Waters,'" Jack said. "But Dad would never say that publicly."

Kelly Osbourne seconded Jack's use of a particular four-letter word for Waters. "He's the worst word you can think of. And most people, when you say the word 'cunt,' take great offense," she said. "So I send great offense to you, Roger Waters. You are a fucking cunt."