Neil Young Launches Love Earth Tour: Set List and Video

Neil Young launched his 2024 Love Earth Tour with Crazy Horse in San Diego, California on Wednesday night.

Young performed a number of his classics, including "Cortez the Killer," "Cinnamon Girl," "Powderfinger" and "Heart of Gold."

You can view videos from the show, as well as a complete set list, below.

Young recently put out a new album with Crazy Horse, titled FU##IN' UP, which was released on limited edition color vinyl on Record Store Day, April 20, and will get an all-format release on April 26.

"In the spirit it's offered…made this for the Horse lovers," Young previously said of the new record. "I can't stop it. The horse is runnin'. What a ride we have. I don't want to mess with the vibe. I am so happy to have this to share."

Neil Young's Next Stops

From here, Young will bring his tour to over two dozen American and Canadian cities, including his hometown of Toronto. He'll perform in outdoor venues only, a precaution he decided to adopt following the pandemic.

"We gotta be careful," Young said on a fan Zoom earlier this month [via Rolling Stone]. "I don't know the stats on it, but I imagine if you look at a regular group of 15,000 or 20,000 people, just randomly from around the world, and then look at 15,000 or 20,000 people that all went to a show, and how many of them got Covid, I think you'd found people that went to a show inside have a lot more of a chance of getting sick. I don't really need to do that. Willie Nelson told me he's only playing outside now. I felt that was a good idea, so that's what I'm doing."

Watch Neil Young and Crazy Horse Perform 'Cinnamon Girl'

Watch Neil Young Perform 'Comes a Time' and 'Heart of Gold'

Watch Neil Young Perform and Crazy Horse Perform 'Hey Hey, My My'

Neil Young and Crazy Horse, 4/24/24, Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, San Diego, California

1. "Cortez the Killer"

2. "Cinnamon Girl"

3. "Scattered (Let's Think About Livin')"

4. "Don't Cry No Tears"

5. "Down by the River"

6. "The Losing End (When You're On)"

7. "Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere"

8. "Powderfinger"

9. "Love and Only Love"

10. "Comes a Time" (Solo Acoustic)

11. "Heart of Gold" (Solo Acoustic)

12. "Human Highway" (Solo Acoustic)

13. "Don't Be Denied"

14. "Hey Hey, My My" (Into the Black)