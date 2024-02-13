Neil Young Announces 2024 Love Earth Tour With Crazy Horse

Neil Young and Crazy Horse will hit the road later this year, launching the Love Earth Tour on April 24 in San Diego.

From there, the band will make their way East across the U.S., making stops in cities like Dallas, Atlanta and New York City, plus one Canadian date in Toronto. The tour will wrap on May 23 in Chicago.

You can view a complete list of dates below.

A presale will begin on Feb. 13 at 1 p.m. EST, followed by additional presales and general onsale on Feb. 16. More information will be available via Young's website.

New Music From Neil Young

Young has also announced a new album, also with Crazy Horse, titled FU##IN’ UP. When fans purchase tickets for the upcoming tour, they'll be able to opt in to receive a physical CD copy of the LP for no additional cost. It will be released in limited edition color vinyl pressing on Record Store Day, April 20, with an all format release on April 26.

"In the spirit it's offered…made this for the Horse lovers," Young said in a press release. "I can't stop it. The horse is runnin'. What a ride we have. I don't want to mess with the vibe. I am so happy to have this to share."

Neil Young and Crazy Horse, Love Earth Tour Dates 2024

April 24 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

April 25 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

April 27 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

May 1 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

May 2 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

May 5 - Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater

May 7 - Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

May 8 - Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

May 11 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

May 12 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

May 14 - Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

May 17 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

May 18 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

May 20 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

May 22 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

May 23 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island