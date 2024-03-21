Metallica and Joni Mitchell Cover Elton John at Gershwin Concert

Elton John and Bernie Taupin were recognized on Wednesday evening as the recipients of the Library of Congress' Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. At the ceremony in Washington, D.C., Metallica, Joni Mitchell and more paid tribute to the duo.

Metallica began the evening with a cover of "Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding." They were followed by Annie Lennox performing "Border Song," who then teamed up with Mitchell (who won the same prize herself last year) and Brandi Carlile for a rendition of "I'm Still Standing."

"They're an inspiration to us," James Hetfield said to reporters at the ceremony (via Yahoo! Finance), with bandmate Kirk Hammett adding: "They're responsible for some of the greatest songs of my childhood." (John covered a Metallica song himself in 2021 for the Black Album 30th-anniversary box set, The Metallica Blacklist, contributing to "Nothing Else Matters.")

There were also performances by Jacob Lusk, Charlie Puth, Garth Brooks, Maren Morris and Billy Porter.

You can view photos and video from the concert below.

"I've been writing songs with Bernie for 56 years, and we never thought that one day this might be bestowed upon us," John said. "It's an incredible honor for two British guys to be recognized like this. I'm so honored.

"To be in a house along with the great American songwriters, to even be in the same avenue is humbling, and I am absolutely thrilled to accept."

The concert will be available to watch on PBS on April 8.

Kevin Mazur, Getty Images Kevin Mazur, Getty Images loading...

Taylor Hill, Getty Images Taylor Hill, Getty Images loading...

Taylor Hill, Getty Images Taylor Hill, Getty Images loading...