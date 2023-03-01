Kiss Announces Final Dates for End of the Road Farewell Tour
Kiss has announced that they will conclude their End of the Road farewell tour with two December 2023 shows at New York City's Madison Square Garden.
Paul Stanley revealed that the band will perform at their hometown's most famous venue on Dec. 1 and 2 during an appearance on the Howard Stern Show. That will be just shy of 51 years after they played their first show on Jan. 30, 1973 at the Popcorn Club in nearby Queens. You can see the full list of confirmed dates below. A leg of dates leading up to the Madison Square Garden shows are expected to be announced shortly.
Kiss launched the End of the Road Tour in January 2019, putting the trek on pause in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and resuming in summer 2021. The face-painted rockers have logged hundreds of shows on the tour, and in June 2022, Gene Simmons revealed that they wanted to add another 100 dates to the itinerary.
"We don't know [when the tour will end]. We've never retired before. This is our first time," Simmons told Chaoszine. "It's like painting a painting or writing a book. When somebody says, 'When is it gonna be finished?' You're in the middle of it; you don't know." He added, "The crew is happy. Everybody's happy. So we've decided to add another 100 cities before we stop. I don't know how long that's gonna take."
Paul Stanley recently echoed his bandmate's sentiments. "We're far from done. I'd like to say that this is the end of the road, but they keep paving more road," he told UCR last December. "The only people that seems to bother are the people who hate us. Quite honestly, they've never mattered and they still don't. The people who want to see us are thrilled. The people who wish we'd go away are going to have to wait. And in one form or another, we're never gonna go."
Kiss, Final End of the Road 2023 Tour Dates
April 12 - Manaus, Brazil @ Arena Da Amazonia
April 15 - Bogota, Columbia @ Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campin
April 18 - Brasilia, Brazil @ Arena BRB Mane Garrincha
April 20 - Belo Horizonte, Brazil @ Esplanada Do Mineirao
April 22 - Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque
April 25 - Florianopolis, Brazil @ Hard Rock Live
April 28 - Buenos Aires, Argentia @ Parque De La Ciudad
April 30 - Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Santa Laura
May 27 - Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Festival
June 3 - Plymouth, UK @ Argyle Stadium
June 5 - Birmingham, UK @ Arena
June 6 - Newcastle, UK @ Arena
June 10 - Praque, Czech Republic @ 02 Arena
June 12 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
June 13 - Brussels, Belgium @ Palais 12 Arena
June 15 - Clisson, France @ Hellfest 2023
June 17 - Munchen, Germany @ Konigsplatz
June 19 - Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena Krakow
June 21 - Dresden, Germany @ Arena
June 22 - Berlin, Germany @ Max-Schmeling-Halle
June 25 - Cartegena, Spain @ Rock Imperium Festival
June 27 - Lyon, France @ Halle Tony Garnier
June 29 - Tuscany, Italy @ Lucca Festival
July 1 - Mannheim, Germany @ Sap-Arena
July 2 - Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess-Arena
July 5 - London, UK @ 02 Arena
July 7 - Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
July 8 - Glasgow, UK @ Ovo Hydro
July 12 - Rattvik, Sweden @ Dalhalla Amphitheatre
July 13 - Rattvik, Sweden @ Dalhalla Amphitheatre
July 15 - Tonsberg, Norway @ Kaldnes
Dec. 1 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Dec. 2 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden