Kiss Announces Final Dates for End of the Road Farewell Tour

Kiss has announced that they will conclude their End of the Road farewell tour with two December 2023 shows at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

Paul Stanley revealed that the band will perform at their hometown's most famous venue on Dec. 1 and 2 during an appearance on the Howard Stern Show. That will be just shy of 51 years after they played their first show on Jan. 30, 1973 at the Popcorn Club in nearby Queens. You can see the full list of confirmed dates below. A leg of dates leading up to the Madison Square Garden shows are expected to be announced shortly.

Kiss launched the End of the Road Tour in January 2019, putting the trek on pause in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and resuming in summer 2021. The face-painted rockers have logged hundreds of shows on the tour, and in June 2022, Gene Simmons revealed that they wanted to add another 100 dates to the itinerary.

"We don't know [when the tour will end]. We've never retired before. This is our first time," Simmons told Chaoszine. "It's like painting a painting or writing a book. When somebody says, 'When is it gonna be finished?' You're in the middle of it; you don't know." He added, "The crew is happy. Everybody's happy. So we've decided to add another 100 cities before we stop. I don't know how long that's gonna take."

Paul Stanley recently echoed his bandmate's sentiments. "We're far from done. I'd like to say that this is the end of the road, but they keep paving more road," he told UCR last December. "The only people that seems to bother are the people who hate us. Quite honestly, they've never mattered and they still don't. The people who want to see us are thrilled. The people who wish we'd go away are going to have to wait. And in one form or another, we're never gonna go."

Kiss, Final End of the Road 2023 Tour Dates



April 12 - Manaus, Brazil @ Arena Da Amazonia

April 15 - Bogota, Columbia @ Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campin

April 18 - Brasilia, Brazil @ Arena BRB Mane Garrincha

April 20 - Belo Horizonte, Brazil @ Esplanada Do Mineirao

April 22 - Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque

April 25 - Florianopolis, Brazil @ Hard Rock Live

April 28 - Buenos Aires, Argentia @ Parque De La Ciudad

April 30 - Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Santa Laura

May 27 - Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Festival

June 3 - Plymouth, UK @ Argyle Stadium

June 5 - Birmingham, UK @ Arena

June 6 - Newcastle, UK @ Arena

June 10 - Praque, Czech Republic @ 02 Arena

June 12 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

June 13 - Brussels, Belgium @ Palais 12 Arena

June 15 - Clisson, France @ Hellfest 2023

June 17 - Munchen, Germany @ Konigsplatz

June 19 - Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena Krakow

June 21 - Dresden, Germany @ Arena

June 22 - Berlin, Germany @ Max-Schmeling-Halle

June 25 - Cartegena, Spain @ Rock Imperium Festival

June 27 - Lyon, France @ Halle Tony Garnier

June 29 - Tuscany, Italy @ Lucca Festival

July 1 - Mannheim, Germany @ Sap-Arena

July 2 - Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess-Arena

July 5 - London, UK @ 02 Arena

July 7 - Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

July 8 - Glasgow, UK @ Ovo Hydro

July 12 - Rattvik, Sweden @ Dalhalla Amphitheatre

July 13 - Rattvik, Sweden @ Dalhalla Amphitheatre

July 15 - Tonsberg, Norway @ Kaldnes

Dec. 1 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Dec. 2 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden