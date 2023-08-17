Joni Mitchell’s ‘Archives Volume 3′ to Focus on Classic ’70s Era

Joni Mitchell set new singer-songwriter standards in 1970's Ladies of the Canyon and 1971's Blue, then briefly considered retirement. A change of scenery to British Columbia's Sunshine Coast would provide new inspiration for an era of redefinition, as Mitchell began to pull jazz influences into her sound.

The upcoming Joni Mitchell Archives - Volume 3: The Asylum Years (1972-1975) explores this exciting period, pairing 1972's For the Roses, 1974's Court and Spark and 1975's The Hissing of Summer Lawns with previously unheard demos, early and alternate versions of familiar tracks, historical performances and a 40-page book highlighted by a new interview with Cameron Crowe.

This set will be available on Oct. 6 in digital, five-CD and four-LP configurations. Preorders are already underway. Mitchell also shared a demo for her signature hit single "Help Me," which can be heard below, as well as track listing information.

Among the many other highlights is an early version of "For the Roses" recorded at Wally Heider's in Hollywood during sessions with Graham Nash. James Taylor and Neil Young also take guest turns. Live recordings include the entirety of Mitchell's return to Carnegie Hall in 1972, and classic material with her Court and Spark collaborators, Tom Scott and the L.A. Express.

The first volume in Mitchell's archive series, devoted to The Early Years (1963-1967), won a Grammy in 2022 for Best Historical Album.

Bonus Track Listing for 'Joni Mitchell Archives - Volume 3: The Asylum Years (1972-1975)'

Graham Nash/David Crosby Session

Wally Heider Studios, Hollywood, Calif., Dec. 13, 1971

1. "Cold Blue Steel and Sweet Fire"

2. "For the Roses"

'For the Roses' Demos

A&M Studios, Hollywood, Calif., Late 1971/early 1972

3. "Banquet"

4. "Lesson In Survival"

5. "Like Veils Said Lorraine"

6. "See You Sometime"

Live at Carnegie Hall

New York City, N.Y., Feb. 23, 1972

7. "This Flight Tonight"

8. "Electricity"

9. "Cold Blue Steel and Sweet Fire"

10. "Big Yellow Taxi"

11. "Blue"

12. "For Free"

13. "Banquet"

14. "All I Want"

15. "Intro to 'A Case of You'"

16. "A Case of You"

17. "Intro to 'Carey'"

18. "Carey"

19. "Lesson In Survival"

20. "Woodstock"

21. "Intro to 'You Turn Me On I'm a Radio"

22. "You Turn Me On I'm a Radio"

23. "Intro to 'For the Roses'"

24. "For the Roses"

CD Two:

Live at Carnegie Hall [cont.]

New York City, N.Y., Feb. 23, 1972

1. "Both Sides Now"

2. "My Old Man"

3. "Intro to 'The Circle Game'"

4. "The Circle Game"

'For The Roses' Early Sessions

Wally Heider Studios, Hollywood, Calif, April 16-21, 1972

5. "Medley: Bony Moronie/Summertime Blues/You Never Can Tell" with James Taylor

6. "Electricity" with James Taylor

7. "You Turn Me On I’m a Radio" with Neil Young and the Stray Gators

8. "See You Sometime" (early version with bass and drums)

9. "You Turn Me On I’m a Radio" (early version with bass and drums)

Live at Royal Festival Hall

London, England, May 5, 1972

10. "Intro to 'Judgement of the Moon and Stars (Ludwig's Tune)'"

11. "Judgement of the Moon and Stars (Ludwig's Tune)"

'For The Roses' Sessions

A&M Studios, Hollywood, Calif, July-Aug. 1972

12. "Blonde in the Bleachers" (alternate guitar mix)

13. "Let the Wind Carry Me" (piano/vocal mix)

14. "Barangrill" (guitar/vocal mix)

15. "Cold Blue Steel and Sweet Fire" (sax guide vocal)

16. "Sunrise Raga"

17. "Twisted" (early alternate version)

James Bay Benefit Concert

Paul Sauvé Arena, Montreal, Quebec, Canada, April 15, 1973

18. "Intro to 'Big Yellow Taxi'"

19. "Big Yellow Taxi"

CD Three:

Court And Spark Demos

A&M Studios, Hollywood, Calif., Summer 1973

1. Piano Suite:

a. "Down to You"

b. "Court and Spark"

c. "Car on a Hill"

d. "Down to You"

2. "People’s Parties"

3. "Help Me"

4. "Just Like This Train"

5. "Raised on Robbery"

6. "Trouble Child"

'Wild Tales' [Graham Nash] Session

Rudy Records Studios, San Francisco, Calif., Aug. 25, 1973

7. "Raised on Robbery" (early working version)

8. "Raised on Robbery" with Neil Young and the Santa Monica Flyers

'Court and Spark' Sessions

A&M Studios, Hollywood, Calif., Sept.-Oct., 1973

9. "People's Parties" (early alternate take)

10. "Trouble Child" (early alternate take)

11. "Car on a Hill" (early alternate take)

12. "Down to You" (alternate version)

13. "The Same Situation" (alternate vocal/piano mix)

14. "Bonderia"

Live at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion

Los Angeles, Calif., March 3, 1974

15. "Introduction"

16. "This Flight Tonight" with Tom Scott and the L.A. Express

17. "You Turn Me On I’m a Radio" with Tom Scott and the L.A. Express

18. "Free Man In Paris" with Tom Scott and the L.A. Express

19. "The Same Situation" with Tom Scott and the L.A. Express

20. "Just Like This Train" with Tom Scott and the L.A. Express

CD Four:

Live at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion [cont.]

Los Angeles, Calif., March 3, 1974

1. "Rainy Night House" with Tom Scott and the L.A. Express

2. "Woodstock" with Tom Scott and the L.A. Express

3. "Cactus Tree"

4. "Big Yellow Taxi"

5. "Intro to 'People's Parties"

6. "People’s Parties"

7. "All I Want"

8. "A Case of You"

9. "Intro to 'For the Roses'"

10. "For the Roses"

11. "Cold Blue Steel and Sweet Fire" with Tom Scott

12. "Blue"

13. "For Free" with Tom Scott

14. "Trouble Child" with Tom Scott and the L.A. Express

15. "Help Me" with Tom Scott and the L.A. Express

16. "Car on a Hill" with Tom Scott and the L.A. Express

CD Five:

Live at New Victoria Theatre

London, England, April 22, 1974

1. "Intro to 'Jericho'"

2. "Jericho"

Live at Wembley Stadium

London, England, Sept. 14, 1974

3. "Woman of Heart and Mind"

'The Hissing of Summer Lawns' Demos

A&M Studios, Hollywood, Calif., 1975

4. "In France They Kiss on Main Street"

5. "Edith and the Kingpin"

6. "Don’t Interrupt the Sorrow"

7. "Shades of Scarlet Conquering"

8. "The Boho Dance"

9. "Harry’s House"

10. "Dreamland"

'The Hissing of Summer Lawns' Sessions

A&M Studios, Hollywood, Calif., 1975

11. "In France They Kiss on Main Street" (alternate version)

12. "The Jungle Line" (guitar/alternate vocal)

13. "Edith and the Kingpin" (alternate version)

14. "Don't Interrupt the Sorrow" (alternate version)

15. "Shades of Scarlet Conquering" (alternate version)

16. "The Boho Dance" (alternate version)

17. "Dreamland" (early alternate band version)