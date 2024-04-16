John Fogerty Selling ‘Awe-Inspiring’ Home for $21.5 Million

John Fogerty has put his "awe-inspiring" Hidden Hills, California, home up for sale with an asking price of $21.5 million.

You can see dozens of photos of the home below.

According to Realtor.com, the Creedence Clearwater Revival legend purchased the home from actor Sylvester Stallone in 2023 for $17.2 million.

The listing from Re/Max One agent Jordan Cohen describes the home as "one of the most unique, special and private properties in all of Hidden Hills," with "an awe inspiring setting behind private gates that opens to a one of a kind 2.26 acre compound consisting of a completely re-imagined and professionally designed main estate, detached self contained guest house, 4 stall barn with stable and tack room, large professional size private riding arena, cabana/pool house and so much more."

This summer Fogerty will embark on the Celebration tour, with support from George Thorogood and the Delaware Destroyers. The first show is set for June 2 in Simpsonville, SC, and the trek is currently scheduled to conclude on Sept. 11 in Salt Lake City.

Last year Fogerty finally gained worldwide control of his Creedence Clearwater Revival publishing rights by purchasing a majority interest in them from Concord for an undisclosed sum, putting an end to one of rock music's longest nastiest battles. The company still owns the rights to the master recordings.

"The happiest way to look at it is, yeah, it isn’t everything,” he told Billboard. “It’s not a 100% win for me, but it’s sure better than it was. I’m really kind of still in shock. I haven’t allowed my brain to really, actually, start feeling it yet.”