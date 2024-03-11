John Fogerty Announces Tour Dates With George Thorogood

John Fogerty has announced new summer dates for his Celebration Tour, which marks the first time the former Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman has performed the songs since acquiring the rights to them early last year.

The tour also features opening support from George Thorogood & the Destroyers. The dates start on June 2 in Simpsonville, South Carolina.

While Fogerty and Thorogood have appeared on concert bills in the past, this summer's run of nearly 20 shows marks the first time they've gone on tour. "George and I have done shows together before, but for years we’ve talked about doing a full tour together," Fogerty said in a press release announcing the dates. "This summer we decided time is short, we better do this now."

Thorogood canceled some dates last spring to deal with a "very serious medical condition." He's since recovered and will launch a tour on April 5 before joining Fogerty on tour two months later.

Where Is John Fogerty Playing Shows in 2024?

After the Fogerty and Thorogood tour starts in early June, the shows will work their way through dates in Pennsylvania, New York and Connecticut. Fogerty will also play a few dates with this band without Thorogood as support. You can see the list of tour dates below.

The Celebration Tour is the first time Fogerty has performed his classic Creedence Clearwater Revival songs as the owner of them. He signed away the publishing rights to his work in 1967, the year the band signed to Fantasy Records.

Over the years he has fought with Fantasy owner Saul Zaentz, who sued Fogerty in 1985, claiming his solo hit "The Old Man Down the Road" sounded too similar to CCR's "Run Through the Jungle." Fogerty bought the publishing rights to his songs in early 2023, although Fantasy Records still owns the master recordings of Creedence's records.

Tickets for Fogerty and Thorogood's tour go on sale March 15 at 10 a.m. local time, with presale tickets available on Tuesday starting at 10 a.m. local time. You can find more information at Fogerty's website.

John Fogerty, The Celebration Tour 2024

June 2 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

June 4 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium

June 5 - Raleigh, NC - Ted Hat Amphitheater

June 7 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

June 8 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

June 9 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

June 11 - Canandaigua, NY - Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

June 12 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center

June 14 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

June 15 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

June 16 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun

June 19 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

June 20 - Lenox, MA - Tanglewood Music Center

July 12 - Weert, NL - Bospop Festival 2024

July 13 - Zottegem, BE - Rock Zottegem 2024

July 16 - Lucca, IT - Lucca Summer Festival

July 18 - Saint Julien en Genevois - FR Guitar en Scene

August 26 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre (without George Thorogood)

September 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah State Fair (without George Thorogood)