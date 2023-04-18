Jethro Tull Announces ‘The Seven Decades’ US Tour

Jethro Tull has announced a 2023 U.S. tour stretching from summer into fall.

Dubbed the Seven Decades tour, the trek will be in support of the prog-rock group’s new album, RokFlote. Performances begin Aug. 18th in Highland Park, Ill. From there, Jethro Tull will wind their way through various parts of the U.S. before wrapping things up on Nov. 4th in Albany, N.Y.

A full list of tour dates can be found below.

RokFlote, Jethro Tull’s 23rd album, arrives Friday. Frontman Ian Anderson previously revealed how he drew on Norse mythology for the album’s title.

“I started with the idea of a predominantly instrumental album for rock flute – as in rock music,” he explained. “When the subject material of the album presented itself, I was drawn to the term Ragnarok from Norse mythology – their version of apocalyptic end times or Biblical Armageddon. The ‘final showdown’ scenario is ubiquitous and inherent in Hinduism, Christianity and Islam, for example.

“Ragnarok translates as ‘destiny of the Gods,’ the ‘rok’ part meaning destiny, course, direction,” he continued. “With umlaut firmly in place, courtesy of the Germanic origins of Old Norse, Flute became ‘flote’ in keeping with the spelling. With me so far? I just can’t miss the glorious opportunity for a good and legitimate umlaut.”

Jethro Tull, The Seven Decades 2023 U.S. Tour

Aug. 18 – Highland Park, Ill. @ Ravina Festival

Aug. 19 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Aug. 20 – Huber Heights, Ohio @ Rose Music Center at The Heights

Aug. 22 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend

Aug. 24 – Vienna, Va. @ Wolf Trap

Sept. 26 – San Diego, Calif. @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

Sept. 27 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theatre

Sept. 29 – Lincoln, Calif. @ Thunder Valley Casino Resort

Sept. 30 – Saratoga, Calif. @ The Mountain Winery

Oct. 1 – Santa Rosa, Calif. @ Luther Burbank Center for the Arts – Ruth Finley Person Theater

Oct. 27 – Hampton, N.H. @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Oct. 28 – Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Oct. 29 – Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Nov. 1 – New York, N.Y. @ Beacon Theatre

Nov. 2 – Port Chester, N.Y. @ The Capitol Theatre

Nov. 4 – Albany, N.Y. @ Palace Theatre