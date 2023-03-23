Jackson Browne Announces Summer US Tour
Jackson Browne has announced U.S. tour dates for this summer.
Browne will launch the run on June 3 in Columbus, Ohio, making stops in cities like Pittsburgh, Nashville, Austin and New Orleans before wrapping the tour on Aug. 2 in Clearwater, Fla.
Tickets for the summer tour will be available beginning March 24. You can see a complete list of dates below. Browne is now wrapping up a run of shows in Japan, which will be followed by a few dates in Australia and New Zealand before his return to the U.S.
His most recent album, Downhill From Everywhere, was released in 2021.
Jackson Browne, Summer 2023 U.S. Tour
June 3 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre
June 4 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Performing Arts
June 6 – Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre
June 7 – Toledo, OH @ Stranahan Theater
June 9 – Springfield, IL @ UIS Performing Arts Center
June 10 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theatre
June 12 – Springfield, MO @ MSU - Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts
June 13 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater
June 15 – Madison, WI @ The Orpheum Theater
June 16 – Evansville, IN @ Victory Theatre
June 18 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry
June 19 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
July 14 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre
July 15 – Midland, TX @ Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center
July 18 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
July 19 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
July 21 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
July 22 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
July 25 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre
July 26 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre
July 28 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Center for the Perf. Arts | Moran Theater
July 29 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater
Aug. 1 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center for the Perf. Arts
Aug 2 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall