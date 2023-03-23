Jackson Browne Announces Summer US Tour

Jackson Browne has announced U.S. tour dates for this summer.

Browne will launch the run on June 3 in Columbus, Ohio, making stops in cities like Pittsburgh, Nashville, Austin and New Orleans before wrapping the tour on Aug. 2 in Clearwater, Fla.

Tickets for the summer tour will be available beginning March 24. You can see a complete list of dates below. Browne is now wrapping up a run of shows in Japan, which will be followed by a few dates in Australia and New Zealand before his return to the U.S.

His most recent album, Downhill From Everywhere, was released in 2021.

Jackson Browne, Summer 2023 U.S. Tour

June 3 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

June 4 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

June 6 – Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre

June 7 – Toledo, OH @ Stranahan Theater

June 9 – Springfield, IL @ UIS Performing Arts Center

June 10 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theatre

June 12 – Springfield, MO @ MSU - Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts

June 13 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater

June 15 – Madison, WI @ The Orpheum Theater

June 16 – Evansville, IN @ Victory Theatre

June 18 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry

June 19 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

July 14 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre

July 15 – Midland, TX @ Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

July 18 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

July 19 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

July 21 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

July 22 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

July 25 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre

July 26 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre

July 28 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Center for the Perf. Arts | Moran Theater

July 29 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater

Aug. 1 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center for the Perf. Arts

Aug 2 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall