Iron Maiden Announces ‘Future Past’ Fall 2024 North American Tour
Iron Maiden has extended their Future Past Tour with a string of North American dates scheduled for October and November 2024.
The trek begins on Oct. 4 in San Diego and concludes on Nov. 17 in San Antonio. The arena and amphitheater run also includes a stop at Sacramento, California's Aftershock Festival.
Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday. You can see the full list of tour dates below.
What to Expect on Iron Maiden's Future Past Tour
Iron Maiden's Future Past Tour features one of the band's most ambitious set lists in recent memory, focusing equally on 1986's Somewhere in Time and 2021's Senjutsu. The metal giants recently wrapped the European leg of the tour and rounded out their itinerary with a handful of North American dates, culminating in a performance at the inaugural Power Trip festival.
READ MORE: 5 Reasons Iron Maiden Should Be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
"We're really excited to be bringing the Future Past Tour back to Canada and the United States next year," bassist Steve Harris said in a statement. "We know from the reaction of our fans at Power Trip and the shows we played in Canada recently that they really enjoyed hearing new songs from both Senjutsu and Somewhere in Time, and we've really enjoyed playing them! So it's going to be a great experience for us to visit many other cities across North America and bring this new show to those fans who've waited patiently to see it. See you all in 2024!"
Iron Maiden, Future Past 2024 North American Tour
Oct. 4 - San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 5 - Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob Ultra Arena
Oct. 8 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
Oct. 12 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
Oct. 14 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Oct. 16 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
Oct. 18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
Oct. 19 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Oct. 22 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Oct. 24 - Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
Oct. 26 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Oct. 27 - Quebec, QC @ Videotron Centre
Oct. 30 - Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
Nov. 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Nov. 2 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Nov. 6 - Worcester, MA @ DCU Center
Nov. 8 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Nov. 9 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
Nov. 12 - Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
Nov. 13 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
Nov. 16 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
Nov. 17 - San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
Iron Maiden at Power Trip 2023
Gallery Credit: Bryan Rolli