Iron Maiden Announce 2026 North American Tour Dates

Iron Maiden will bring their Run for Your Lives tour to North American stadiums and arenas for a 12-date tour with support from Megadeth and Anthrax.

The tour kicks off Aug. 29 in Toronto and is currently set to conclude on Sept. 29 in San Antonio. Megadeth will open all 12 shows, with Anthrax serving as additional support at the stadium shows in Montreal, Harrison, NJ, Los Angeles and San Antonio.

You can see the full schedule below.

Launched in Europe earlier this year in celebration of the band's 50th anniversary, the tour features a set list drawn from Maiden's first nine studio albums - 1980's Iron Maiden to 1992's Fear of the Dark.

“This whole tour has been such great fun," singer Bruce Dickinson says in the press release announcing the tour. "I really enjoy belting out all these great old songs, and the whole band are loving playing them too! We’ve got all the big ones from that early period including Hallowed, Run To The Hills, Trooper, Number Of The Beast, Killers, Powerslave, 2 Minutes… and some of them we haven’t played in the US for over 20 years!! Plus there’s some real epics including my particular favorite ‘Rime of the Ancient Mariner’ and Seventh Son... We are doing them all and more. I mean, who wouldn’t for a 50th birthday party!”

This will also be North American fans' first chance to see the band with new drummer Simon Dawson. Longtime drummer Nicko McBrain stepped down at the conclusion of the 2023-2024 The Future Past tour, which he participated in despite recovering from a stroke he suffered in January 2023.

Iron Maiden have announced that their June 2026 show in Paris will be filmed for a possible future home video release. "We chose an indoor stadium to see the best of the production and also a great audience, which we know Paris is and always has been for us."

Iron Maiden 2026 Run For Your Lives North American Tour Dates

AUGUST 2026

29 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena *

SEPTEMBER 2026

03 Montréal, QC - Parc Jean-Drapeau *^

05 Harrison, NJ - Sports Illustrated Stadium *^

09 Boston, MA - TD Garden *

11 Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live *

12 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion *

15 Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium *

17 Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival

19 Shakopee, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater *

22 Chicago, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre *

25 Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium *^

29 San Antonio, TX – Alamodome *^

*with Megadeth

^ also with Anthrax