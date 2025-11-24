Heart recognized Soundgarden's recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction at their concert Sunday night, performing a cover of "Black Hole Sun" in their honor.

It took place at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle itself, where the band also dedicated "Magic Man" to Michael Fisher, who worked with them in their early days and passed away in August of this year.

You can view a fan-filmed video of the "Black Hole Sun" performance below.

Who Inducted Soundgarden Into the Rock Hall?

The 2025 Rock Hall induction ceremony took place in Los Angeles earlier this month, where Soundgarden was inducted by Jim Carrey, who had first met the band in 1996 when he hosted Saturday Night Live and insisted that Soundgarden be the musical guest.

"I stood right in front of them, letting the waves of electricity wash over me, like an audio baptism," Carrey said in his speech. "They pushed me under and when I came up I was free."

This was followed by a moving performance by the late Chris Cornell's daughter, Toni, who sang "Fell on Black Days" with Nancy Wilson of Heart accompanying her on guitar.

Later, a cast of musicians that included Mike McCready of Pearl Jam, Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains, Brandi Carlile and others performed two more Soundgarden songs: "Rusty Cage" and "Black Hole Sun."

"To have our peers, friends and creative collaborators from [Seattle] share that with us is very important," Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil said prior to the ceremony. "It's very important because it’s part of our identity. We're not simply 'rock guys' in this band Soundgarden. We're rock guys in this band Soundgarden that helped establish the Seattle scene and the sound. The geography is very important to our identity. It's where we are, it's where we came from. It's who we are."