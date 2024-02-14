Hear Slash Add Vietnam-Era Vibe to Dandy Warhols’ New Single

Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash can be heard all over the new Dandy Warhols single “I’d Like to Help You With Your Problem” after the band members realized none of them could play whtat they felt the song needed.

It’s the third single from their upcoming album Rockmaker, and it’s accompanied by an A.I. generated video – complete with extra limbs, physical impossibilities and other glitches associated with such computer-generated imagery.

The video can be seen below.

“The first time we heard it back in our studio we just stared at each other with our mouths open,” Dandy Warhols lead singer Courtney Taylor-Taylor said in a statement.

He explained they wanted the song to feature “a real Vietnam-era acid rock sound,” adding: “We wanted that kind of guitar playing on it, but we don’t have anyone in the band who can do it. Once we began discussing it, it became apparent that there wasn’t really anyone else whose hands we could put it in, so thus the Hail Mary to try and get Slash to play on it.”

Taylor-Taylor described Slash’s contributions as “amazing,” and noted: “I’ve never heard him play quite like that, but what is so fascinating to me is that it is clearly him playing. As recognizable as a familiar human voice.”

The Dandy Warhols with Slash - ‘I’d Like to Help You With Your Problem’

Rockmaker is released on March 12. Meanwhile, the wait for details over a hoped-for Guns N’ Roses album continues. The band launched “The General” – the fourth single since their 2016 reunion – in December, but it’s another song that’s been in existence since Axl Rose’s Chinese Democracy era.

Wait for New Guns’ N Roses Album Continues

Band members have spoken about the possibility of a new album for years, with various reports suggesting it’s been underway for some time, but making slow process.

“I want to go in and cut a whole brand new record at some point, probably sooner than later,” Slash said in late 2022. “But other than that, we have stuff [that’s still] got to come out. So that’s gonna be coming out piecemeal over the next… few months or something like that.”

He added: “We have one more tour left to do next summer, and then that'll free us up to be able to go in and work on a new record.”