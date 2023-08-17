Listen to Guns N’ Roses’ New Song ‘Perhaps’

Guns N' Roses have released a new song titled "Perhaps." The track premiered on Q104.3 on Thursday morning and is available via Audacy now but not yet on streaming services or online retailers.

"Perhaps" should sound familiar to hardcore Guns N' Roses fans, as it's similar to the leaked version that's been floating around the internet for years. The midtempo, piano-driven rocker finds Axl Rose meditating on a failed relationship, singing at one point, "You pulled the gun that shot and crucified my savior."

Guns N' Roses stoked anticipation for the track in June when they sound-checked it ahead of a show in Tel Aviv, Israel. "Perhaps" was one of the buzzier songs from the Chinese Democracy sessions that leaked online in 2019 alongside a slew of other demos found in a storage unit previously owned by former A&R executive Tom Zutaut.

Excitement for new material reached a fever pitch in mid-July when longtime stage technician Tom Mayhue said Guns N' Roses was going to "start working on new music. They've got a bunch of stuff recorded already, so there will be new Guns N' Roses music very soon. In fact, I think they're trying to get a single out, like, any day now. So you may hear something very, very soon."

"Perhaps" marks the third song Guns N' Roses have put out since Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan launched their reunion in 2016, following the 2021 releases of "Absurd" and "Hard Skool." Those songs also date back to the Chinese Democracy sessions and feature newly recorded parts from Slash and McKagan.

If Slash is to be taken at his word, there may be even more new Guns N' Roses music arriving in the not-so-distant future. He told radio host Eddie Trunk last October that he "want[s] to go in and cut a whole brand new record at some point, probably sooner than later." Slash said the band has a handful of unreleased new songs, including "a couple of epic ones coming out, so I'm excited about that."

Guns N' Roses are in the midst of a world tour, after kicking off their North American leg on Aug. 5 in Moncton, Canada.