Guns N' Roses have quickly extended their 2026 world tour, which already included their first North American dates in nearly three years.

The tour kicks off later this month in Monterrey, Mexico, with dates to follow in South America and Europe. Other than a couple of Florida shows in early May, all of the Guns N' Roses concerts in the U.S. are set for July through September. The seven new dates confirmed today are tacked on at the end.

Guns N' Roses last toured North America in 2023, wrapping up things with two consecutive appearances in early November at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. See a complete list of 2026 dates, cities and venues below. The new shows are in bold. Presales are already underway.

When Will Guns N' Roses Release More New Music?

Guns N' Roses celebrated their 2026 tour plans in early December by unveiling a pair of new songs, "Atlas" and "Nothin'." But Slash says the reformed group has likely released the last of polished-up leftovers from the Axl Rose-led Chinese Democracy sessions.

Their focus, he confirmed, would be on recently completed songs. He sounded very excited about what's next: "The new material that's going to come up from from us getting back together is going to be amazing," Slash said. "I mean, we have a ton of it, so I know it's amazing."

They had plenty of time to work up new songs in 2024, after taking the entire year off. Their 2025 dates, which began in May in South Korea, were creatively titled: Because What You Want & What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things Tour.

READ MORE: The Best (And Worst) Song From Every Guns N' Roses Album

Ironically, their setlists remained largely the same last year, but the backing band ended up with a key change: Frank Ferrer was replaced by Isaac Carpenter after about two decades on drums.

x.com / @gunsnroses x.com / @gunsnroses loading...

Guns N' Roses Extended 2026 World Tour Dates

3/28 - Monterrey, Mexico @ Tecate Pa'l Norte

4/1 - Porto Alegre, Brazil @ Estadio Beira Rio

4/4 - Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Monsters of Rock

4/7 - Sao Jose do Rio Preto, Brazil @ Alberto Bertelli Lucatto

4/10 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Engenhao

4/12 - Vitoria, Brazil @ Estadio Estadual Kleber Jose de Andrade

4/15 - Salvador, Brazil @ Arena Fonte Nova

4/18 - Fortaleza, Brazil @ Arena Castelao

4/21 - Sao Luiz, Brazil @ Estadio Governador João Castelo

4/25 - Belem do Para, Brazil @ Estadio Olimpico do Para

5/5 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Hollywood

5/7 - Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville Festival

6/4 - Gliwice, Poland @ PreZero Arena Gliwice

6/6 - Gliwice, Poland @ PreZero Arena Gliwice

6/10 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

6/12-14 - Donington, UK @ Download Festival

6/18 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

6/20 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

6/23 - Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena

6/25 - Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena

6/28 - Antwerp, Belgium @ AFAS Dome

7/1 - Paris, France @ Accor Arena

7/3 - Paris, France @ Accor Arena

7/23 - Raleigh, NC @ Carter-Finley Stadium

7/26 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/29 - Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

8/1 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

8/5 - Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium

8/8 - Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

8/12 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

8/16 - St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium

8/19 - Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater

8/22 - Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

8/26 - Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium

8/29 - Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

9/2 - San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium

9/5 - Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl

9/9 - Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

9/12 - Ridgedale, MO @ Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

9/16 - San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

9/19 - Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park

11/29 – Adelaide, Australia @ bp Adelaide Grand Final

12/2 – Townsville, Australia @ Queensland Country Bank Stadium

12/5 – Brisbane, Australia @ Suncorp Stadium

12/8 – Newcastle, Australia @ McDonald Jones Stadium

12/11 – Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium

12/14 – Sydney, Australia @ Engie Stadium

12/16 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Eden Park Stadium

The 30 Wildest Moments From Guns N' Roses' Use Your Illusion Tour From Rock in Rio to the Riverport riot, here are the 30 wildest moments from Guns N' Roses' Use Your Illusion Tour. Gallery Credit: Bryan Rolli

Listen to Alan Niven on the 'UCR Podcast'