See Chrissie Hynde Join Guns N’ Roses Onstage for ‘Bad Obsession’

Chrissie Hynde joined Guns N' Roses onstage Monday night in Boston, adding harmonica to their song "Bad Obsession." The show took place at Fenway Park, one of the many large venues Guns N' Roses are playing on their 2023 world tour. Hynde's band the Pretenders have served as the opening act for many of these shows.

"Bad Obsession" is something of a surprise selection for GNR. They played the song in Abu Dhabi on the first stop of the tour in June, marking the first time it had been performed onstage in more than 30 years.

You can view fan-filmed footage of Monday's performance with Hynde below.

Hynde and the Pretenders are also playing a few shows in small venues across the U.S. The first took place last week at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City, where they performed several songs from their upcoming album, Relentless, which comes out on Sept. 1. "I enjoy seeing the various meanings and origins of a word," Hynde said of the LP's title. "And I liked the definition: 'Showing no abatement of intensity.' It's the life of the artist. You never retire. You become relentless."

Guns N' Roses will be on the road through the middle of October, playing mostly in stadiums and arenas. They're also scheduled to appear at the inaugural Power Trip festival in California that will take place from Oct. 6-8. Other acts slated to appear during the weekend include Judas Priest, AC/DC, Metallica, Iron Maiden and Tool.