The Black Crowes and Public Enemy will split opening act duties on the majority of Guns N' Roses' recently announced 2026 North American tour.

Public Enemy - one of the most important and beloved hip-hop groups of all time - will open 8 straight shows, beginning July 23 in Raleigh and concluding Aug. 16 in St. Louis. Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose has been a longtime supporter of the Chuck D-fronted band.

The Black Crowes will serve as the support act at four straight shows, beginning Aug. 22 in Las Vegas and concluding Sept. 2 in San Diego.

Pierce the Veil, Ice Cube and the Barbarians of California will each also open a show or two in the 20-date tour.

You can see a complete breakdown of who opens which shows below.

Listen for Two New Songs During Guns N' Roses' 2026 Concerts

Earlier this month, Guns N' Roses released two new singles, their first new music in two years. "Nothin'" and "Atlas" are expected to be added to the band's marathon set lists on the 2026 tour.

Guns N' Roses 2026 North American Tour Opening Acts

May 5 - Holllywood, FL @ Hard Rock Hollywood

May 7 - Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

July 23 - Raleigh, NC @ Carter-Finley Stadium - with Public Enemy

July 26 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center - with Public Enemy

July 29 - Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre - with Public Enemy

Aug. 1 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium - with Public Enemy

Aug. 5 - Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium - with Public Enemy

Aug. 8 - Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater - with Public Enemy

Aug. 12 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium - with Public Enemy

Aug. 16 - St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium - with Public Enemy

Aug. 19 - Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater - with the Barbarians of California

Aug. 22 - Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium - with the Black Crowes

Aug. 26 - Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium - with the Black Crowes

Aug. 29 - Vancouver, BC @ BC Place - with the Black Crowes

Sept. 2 - San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium - with the Black Crowes

Sept. 5 - Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl - with Ice Cube

Sept. 9 - Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field - with Pierce the Veil

Sept. 12 - Ridgedale, MO @ Thunder Ridge Arena - with the Barbarians of California

Sept. 16 - San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome - with Pierce the Veil

Sept. 19 - Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park (no opening act announced)