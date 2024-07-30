Green Day Launches 2024 North American Tour: Set List and Video

Green Day kicked off the North American leg of their Saviors tour on Monday with a career-spanning, 37-song set at Washington, D.C.'s Nationals Park, supported by the Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and the Linda Lindas.

You can see the set list and video from the show below.

The pop-punk veterans opened with Saviors lead single "The American Dream Is Killing Me" before barreling through their breakthrough 1994 album Dookie in full. A handful of other hits and Saviors cuts followed before the band played its second full album of the night, 2004's American Idiot. The show ended with Billie Joe Armstrong delivering a solo acoustic performance of "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)."

READ MORE: Why Green Day Initially Shelved 'Good Riddance'

How 'Saviors' Connects to Green Day's Biggest Albums

There are several reasons behind Green Day's decision to play Dookie and American Idiot in full on the Saviors tour. Besides being the two biggest albums of the band's career, Armstrong said they also form a trifecta with their most recent release.

"In the beginning, I kept changing my mind about what I wanted the record to be," he told Vulture in January. "Did I want it to be an old-school Green Day punk record, or did I want to do something that felt more lush and stadium-like? ... We had a large batch of songs that we recorded in London and when we saw it come together, I remembered thinking, 'Oh, this is the connection.' Saviors does feel like a trifecta with Dookie and American Idiot where it feels like a life's work. I went from not knowing what the hell I was doing to going, 'Oh gosh, we managed to bridge the gap between those two huge albums.'"

READ MORE: Top 30 Albums of 1994

The Saviors tour continues on Thursday in Toronto, and the North American leg will extend through late September. Additional dates in Mexico, South Africa and Japan are booked through February.

Watch Green Day Play 'Sassafras Roots' on 7/29/24 in Washington, D.C.

Watch Green Day Play 'Holiday' on 7/29/24 in Washington, D.C.

Watch Green Day Play 'Basket Case' on 7/29/24 in Washington, D.C.

Green Day, 7/29/24, Nationals Park, Washington, D.C. Set List

1. "The American Dream Is Killing Me"

2. "Burnout"

3. "Having a Blast"

4. "Chump"

5. "Longview"

6. "Welcome to Paradise"

7. "Pulling Teeth"

8. "Basket Case"

9. "She"

10. "Sassafras Roots"

11. "When I Come Around"

12. "Coming Clean"

13. "Emenius Sleepus"

14. "In the End"

15. "F.O.D."

16. "All by Myself"

17. "Know Your Enemy"

18. "Look Ma, No Brains!"

19. "One Eyed Bastard"

20. "Dilemma"

21. "Minority"

22. "Brain Stew"

23. "American Idiot"

24. "Jesus of Suburbia"

25. "Holiday"

26. "Boulevard of Broken Dreams"

27. "Are We the Waiting"

28. "St. Jimmy"

29. "Give Me Novacaine"

30. "She's a Rebel"

31. "Extraordinary Girl"

32. "Letterbomb"

33. "Wake Me Up When September Ends"

34. "Homecoming"

35. "Whatsername"

36. "Bobby Sox"

37. "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)"

The Smashing Pumpkins, 7/29/24, Nationals Park, Washington, D.C. Set List

1. "The Everlasting Gaze"

2. "Doomsday Clock"

3. "Zoo Station" (U2 cover)

4. "Today"

5. "Tonight, Tonight"

6. "Bullet With Butterfly Wings"

7. "Beguiled"

8. "1979"

9. "Jellybelly"

10. "Cherub Rock"

11. "Zero")