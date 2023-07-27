Grateful Dead Announce ‘Wake of the Flood’ 50th-Anniversary Set

The Grateful Dead has announced a 50th-anniversary release of their 1973 album Wake of the Flood featuring previously unheard material.

Wake of the Flood - 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition will be released Sept. 29. The collection, available as two-CD or digital sets, will include remastered versions of the album’s seven original songs, along with previously unreleased demo recordings of “Eyes of the World” and “Here Comes Sunshine” that were recorded in early 1973.

The second disc is made up of live material recorded on Nov. 1, 1973, at Northwestern University’s McGaw Memorial Hall. The set opens with “Weather Report Suite” and closes with “Mississippi Half-Step.” In between, it features one of the group’s trademark jams, made up of “Morning Dew,” ”Playing in the Band” (twice) and ”Uncle John’s Band.”

You can hear a demo of "Eyes of the World" from the collection below.

Originally released on Oct. 15, 1973, Wake of the Flood was recorded following the death of Grateful Dead founding member Ron “Pigpen” McKernan. It was the first album released on the band’s record label and represented an evolution in their style. The Dead brought a wide variety of influences to the table on the LP, including country, folk, R&B, jazz and rock.

In addition to the aforementioned versions, the 50th-anniversary reissue of Wake of the Flood will be available in a variety of limited-edition vinyl formats. Further information and preorder details are available now. A full track listing for the collection can be found below.

Grateful Dead, 'Wake of the Flood' 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Track Listing

DISC ONE

1. “Mississippi Half-Step Uptown Toodeloo”

2. “Let Me Sing Your Blues Away”

3. “Row Jimmy”

4. “Stella Blue”

5. “Here Comes Sunshine”

6. “Eyes of the World”

7. “Weather Report Suite”

8. “Eyes of the World” (previously unreleased demo)

9. “Here Comes Sunshine” (previously unreleased demo)

DISC TWO

Mcgaw Memorial Hall, Northwestern University. Evanston, Ill. (11/1/73)

1. “Weather Report Suite”

2. “Morning Dew”

3. “Playing in the Band”

4. “Uncle John’s Band”

5. “Playing in the Band”

6. “Mississippi Half-Step Uptown Toodeloo”