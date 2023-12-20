Watch Elvis Costello Perform With Billy Joel in New York City

Elvis Costello joined Billy Joel at his concert on Tuesday evening at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The pair performed two songs together: Costello's "Pump It Up" and Joel's "Allentown."

You can view footage of the performances below.

Future Touring Plans

Joel is currently counting down the final shows of his Madison Square Garden residency, which began in 2014. The last date is scheduled for July 25, 2024.

"I never imagined anyone could have a residency here," Joel said at a press conference earlier this year, "it's just been one crazy, exhilarating night after another. We didn't think it would last 10 years."

Costello, notably, is just one of many artists who has made a guest appearance at Joel's MSG shows. Others have included including Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, Jimmy Fallon, Tony Bennett, Sting and Jon Bon Jovi.

READ MORE: 14 Most Memorable Rock Concerts of 2023

Costello appears to be done for 2023, with his next tour dates slated for January 2024. His 7-0-7 tour will feature his usual Imposters bandmates — Steve Nieve, Pete Thomas and Davey Faragher — plus guitarist Charlie Sexton, a longtime Bob Dylan collaborator.

"Remember that this is not just a concert," Costello said of the tour in a press release. "It is a communion of amorous spirits, an odyssey of pure, unadulterated elation."

Watch Elvis Costello and Billy Joel Perform 'Allentown'

Watch Elvis Costello and Billy Joel Perform 'Pump It Up'