Hear Donald Trump’s Voicemail to Sharon Osbourne Following Ozzy’s Death

Ozzy Osbourne's family received an outpouring of love and condolences following the singer's death in July. Among the well wishers was President Donald Trump.

Jack Osbourne played the voicemail Trump left for Sharon on a new episode of The Osbournes podcast. You can read the full message and watch the episode below.

President Donald Trump's Voicemail to Sharon Osbourne

Trump said the following in his voicemail to Sharon Osbourne:

Hi Sharon, it's Donald Trump, and I just wanted to wish you the best and the family ... Ozzy was amazing, he was an amazing guy. I met him a few times, and I always thought he was unique in every way and talented. So I just wanted to wish you the best, and it's a tough thing. I know how close you were. And whatever I can do ... Take care of yourself. Say hello to the family. thanks, bye.

How Did the Osbournes React to Donald Trump's Voicemail?

Jack and Sharon Osbourne both reacted positively to Trump's message on the podcast.

"Love him or hate him, he didn't have to call and leave a voicemail," Jack said.

Sharon, who competed on Trump's Celebrity Apprentice in 2010, had more to say about the president's voicemail and behavior.

"Listen, when it comes to politics, we know nobody comes out a winner," she said. "All I know is a man that I know, I worked with for a month. I spent one month with him and his wife, who was always gracious, elegant, just a delight to talk to. And he was always, 'How are the children? How's Kelly? I'm so proud of Kelly and Jack for what they've done and their manners are great.' And he was just a great guy to talk to, and he has always treated me with respect.

"Listen, I'm not American. I can't vote. I don't want to vote. I don't vote for anyone. I vote for no one. Never have, never will," she continued. "But the thing is, all I know is he's treated me with respect, your father with respect. He wanted nothing from us. Nothing. Melania the same, nothing. And they have been great. And for him to take his time to do that for us — because you know what? He doesn't live in a bubble. He knows what's going on in the streets. He knows what is going on. And I can't say that for our prime minister. Again, for President Trump and Melania: Thank you."

What Other World Leader Offered Condolences to the Osbournes?

The Osbournes also received kind words from a global figure who hit closer to home: King Charles III.

"He's got a good heart," Sharon enthused about the king. "He didn't have to do certain things that he's done for Ozzy. In the past, Ozzy’s birthday, when Ozzy was sick in hospital with the motorbike accident, he reached out. He is a good, caring man with a good heart. And Ozzy, as me, we're royalists and that's it. We respect him, we respect his family, and that's it. And he, again, took the time out of his day to write us, have it hand-delivered to us, a note from the king for Ozzy’s passing with his condolences. And that says so much."

Watch the 'The Osbournes' Episode on Grief, Legacy and Love