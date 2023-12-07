Def Leppard, Journey and Steve Miller Announce Summer 2024 Tour

Def Leppard and Journey will embark on a U.S. stadium tour in 2024 with special guest Steve Miller Band. Heart and Cheap Trick will also appear in select markets.

The 23-date trek kicks off July 6 in St. Louis and is currently set to conclude Sept. 8 in Denver. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 15. You can see the complete list of tour dates below.

"Having just completed a sensational 18-month run promoting our Diamond Star Halos album, we shall hit the boards running with a brand-new stage show and set of songs that will celebrate specific parts of our history," Def Leppard vocalist Joe Elliott said in a press release. "We may even have a surprise or two up our sleeves...so, wanna join us? See you in the summer!”

“We are thrilled to be back on the road in 2024 with so many good friends as part of this tour," Journey shared in their own statement. "No matter which city you come to this will be an amazing night of music!"

Journey and Def Leppard toured together most recently in 2018, pairing up for a lengthy 60-show run which was one of the most successful packages of the year.

When it wrapped up, Journey and Def Leppard had played in front of over a million fans with ticket sales of more than $97 million. “We’re going to want to put our feet up a little bit, because it’s been a hell of a run," Elliott told UCR in 2018. "I’m going to want a bit of time with the kids and the wife and the mom and my friends and my record collection and my two cats and my bike.”

The dates with Def Leppard and Journey are Heart's first officially announced concerts for 2024. The band has been inactive since 2019's Love Alive outing, which visited nearly 40 cities. But they'll get their feet wet with a trio of shows this month including a New Year's Eve engagement in Seattle. Both Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson have remained active in the interim, focusing on solo work and touring with their respective bands.

Earlier this year, Ann shared that she and Nancy were working on new music together. She described it as being "closer to what you would have heard us originally do in the '70s, late '70s. So it's really fun, it's just exciting and inspiring." It would be the first new material from Heart since 2016's Beautiful Broken.

Def Leppard and Journey, The Summer Stadium Tour 2024

July 6 - St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium^

July 10 - Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium^

July 13 - Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park*

July 15 - Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field*

July 18 - Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park*

July 20 - Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium*

July 23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park*

July 25 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium*

July 27 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park*

July 30 - Cleveland, OH @ Progressive Field+

Aug. 2 - Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre+

Aug. 5 - Boston, MA @ Fenway Park+

Aug. 7 - Flushing, NY @ Citi Field*

Aug. 12 - Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field*

Aug. 14 - Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park*

Aug. 16 - San Antonio, TX @Alamodome*

Aug. 19 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field*

Aug. 23 - Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field*

Aug. 25 - Los Angeles, CA @SoFi Stadium*

Aug. 28 - San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park*

Aug. 30 - San Diego, CA @ Petco Park*

Sept. 4 - Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park^

Sept. 8 - Denver, CO @ Coors Field^

*with Steve Miller Band

^with Cheap Trick

+with Heart

