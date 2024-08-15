New Film Starring John Lennon and Yoko Ono Coming to Theaters

In 1972, daytime TV talk show The Mike Douglas Show got a pair of new hosts for the week: John Lennon and Yoko Ono.

Now, a new documentary titled Daytime Revolution, will chronicle that moment in pop culture history. Directed by Erik Nelson, the film will hit more than 50 theaters across the country on what would have been Lennon's 84th birthday, Oct. 9.

"Daytime Revolution takes us back in time, as we observe John and Yoko interacting with a transfixed studio audience in revealing Q and A sessions where John Lennon was astonishingly candid about his life after the Beatles," a press release described (via Deadline). "John and Yoko also got to pick the guests, some very controversial at the time, like [anti-war activist and Yippie] Jerry Rubin and Black Panther Bobby Seale, as well as Ralph Nader and George Carlin. In addition, the shows featured blazing musical performances, including an epic duet with Chuck Berry, and a poignant rendition of the now classic 'Imagine.' Conceptual art events and even cooking segments were woven into the crazy fabric of the format."

According to Nelson, the documentary — on which both Ono and her son Sean Ono Lennon served as creative consultants — was originally going to be put out in the fall of 2022, but "we made a conscious decision to hold back release until the election fall of 2024, as we felt very strongly that the film's optimistic and idealistic message would be a far more welcome 'letter from home' the closer we got to what promised to be an apocalyptic and tension filled Nov. 5. We were clearly right in that assumption!"

Daytime Revolution will first premiere at the Hamptons International Film Festival, followed by its theatrical release. Details on locations and ticketing have yet to be announced.