Carlos Santana Announces Fall Las Vegas Residency Dates

Carlos Santana has announced additional dates for his 2023 Las Vegas residency, which will take place at House of Blues in September and November.

Santana's residency, An Intimate Evening With Santana: Greatest Hits Live, will begin with a string of spring dates (May 17, 19-21, 24 and 26-28), followed by the newly announced fall shows on Sept. 6, 8-10, 13 and 15-17, plus Nov. 1, 3-5, 8 and 10-12.

This is the 11th year of Santana's residency. Tickets for the fall shows will go on sale on Feb. 10. (Tickets for the May shows are already available on his website.) A portion of the proceeds will be given to the Milagro Foundation, an organization founded by Santana and his family in 1998 that supports underrepresented children and youth in arts, education and health.

Santana was forced to cancel a portion of his Las Vegas residency for an unexpected heart surgery in 2021. "I'm going to be taking time out for a little bit to make sure I replenish and I rest and catch up with my health so that when I play for you I would play the way I'm used to and give you 150 percent," he said at the time. "I wouldn't show up unless I can do that."

In July of last year, the guitarist collapsed onstage during a concert in Michigan and was taken to a nearby hospital. A representative for Santana later stated that he had been "overtaken by heat exhaustion and dehydration" but was doing well. This led to the postponement of six concerts on the advice of medical professionals, who "recommended that Mr. Santana gets rest to recuperate fully."