Black Crowes to Release New Album, ‘Happiness Bastards’

The Black Crowes will release a new album, Happiness Bastards, on March 15.

This is their first album of all original material since 2009's Before the Frost...Until the Freeze. Their most recent release was 2022's 1972, a six-track LP of covers that arrived three years after brothers Chris and Rich Robinson reunited.

"The Black Crowes are leaving the bullshit in the past," reads a statement on the LP's pre-ordering page. "Some may say the project has been several tumultuous years in the making, but we argue it's arriving at just the right time. Call it brotherly love or music destiny that brought them back together, the highly anticipated record consecrating the reunion of this legendary band just may be the thing that saves rock & roll.

In a time where the art form is buried beneath the corporate sheen of its successors, the Black Crowes are biting back with the angst of words left unsaid penned on paper and electrified by guitar strings, revealing stripped, bare-boned rock & roll. No gloss, no glitter, just rhythm and blues at its very best - gritty, loud and in your face."

A complete track listing is available below, as well as the LP's first song, "Wanting and Waiting."

According to the statement, the Black Crowes entered the studio in early 2023 with longtime bassist Sven Pipien and producer Jay Joyce, resulting in Happiness Bastards.

The Black Crowes, 'Happiness Bastards,' Track Listing

TRACKLIST:

1. "Bedside Manners"

2. "Rats and Clowns"

3. "Cross Your Fingers"

4. "Wanting and Waiting"

5. "Wilted Rose" (feat. Lainey Wilson)

6. "Dirt Cold Sun"

7. "Bleed It Dry"

8. "Flesh Wound"

9. "Follow the Moon"

10. "Kindred Friend"