The Black Crowes Soar at Tour Kickoff: Set List, Photos, Video

The Black Crowes helped Aerosmith kick off their Peace Out farewell tour in high style on Saturday at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center, performing a kick-ass opening set that left the crowd hungry for more.

You can see the full set list, new photos and fan-shot videos from the show below.

Fronting a powerful eight-person band featuring two backup singers, brothers Chris and Rich Robinson — who buried the hatchet and launched a reunion tour in 2021 — dedicated two-thirds of the hourlong set to songs from their first two albums, 1990's Shake Your Money Maker and 1992's The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion.

READ MORE: Aerosmith Kicks Off 'Peace Out' Farewell Tour: Set List, Photos, Video

The Black Crowes were packed onto an almost comically small portion of Aerosmith's enormous stage, but Chris had no problem connecting with the massive crowd, spending the entire night strutting, preening and showing off a voice that remains remarkably strong.

Rich shined on guitar throughout the night, particularly during a showstopping "Thorn in My Pride," which found the band taking an extended instrumental detour reminiscent of the Rolling Stones' "Can't You Hear Me Knocking."

READ MORE: How the Black Crowes' Debut Broke All the Rules

Watch the Black Crowes Perform 'Sting Me' in Philadelphia

Where You Can See the Black Crowes Perform Live

This wasn't the first time the Black Crowes and Aerosmith teamed up for a show in Philadelphia. As both bands reminded the crowd during their respective sets, they previously performed together at the now-demolished Spectrum on July 24, 1990.

The Black Crowes will support Aerosmith for the remainder of the Peace Out tour, which is currently scheduled to conclude on Jan. 26 in Montreal. They'll also release a deluxe box set of The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion, featuring unreleased studio recordings, rare B-sides and a 1993 live performance, on Dec. 1.

READ MORE: How the Black Crowes Got Even Bigger After Their Hit Debut

Watch the Black Crowes Perform 'Thorn in My Pride' in Philadelphia

Watch the Black Crowes Perform 'She Talks to Angels' in Philadelphia

The Black Crowes, 9/2/23, Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

1. "Sting Me"

2. "Kickin' My Heart Around"

3. "Twice as Hard"

4. "Thick n' Thin"

5. "By Your Side"

6. "Soul Singing"

7. "Hard to Handle"

8. "Thorn in My Pride"

9. "She Talks to Angels"

10. "Jealous Again"

11. "Remedy"