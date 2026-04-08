Who Are the ‘Big 4′ of Rock Supergroups?

Supergroup may seem like a nebulous term, but it is, in actuality, a Thing that has given us some of the greatest rock bands of all time -- and more than a few duds as well.

At its most basic meaning it's a combination of musicians who came from other bands and joined together for something that, when it truly works, creates music that's greater than the sum of its parts.

Sometimes that genuinely happens, other times not so much. But in the 60 years since Cream was cited as the first supergroup, some rules have been established...

* The band members come not only from other groups but from acts that had genuine accomplishment, either commercially or critically.

* That it had some success, again commercially or critically, on its own.

* And that, in the best cases, the group had some semblance of longevity -- not a one-and-done proposition but as a functioning act that generated a story of its own and a body of work that outlived its history, long or short.

When you apply those, it truncates the list considerably and pushes the intriguing but ultimately unsuccessful likes of, say, Detective and Rough Diamonds to the side.

But there's still a formidable list of supergroups -- not only in rock but also country, jazz, rap and opera, and at some point K-pop -- that did produce at a level worth of its collective pedigree.

So it wasn't easy narrowing it down to a Big 4, but with apologies to worthy candidates such as Blind Faith, Asia, the Traveling Wilburys and Chickenfoot, we're confident that this quartet provides the prototype and the high bar for what truly makes a supergroup, well, super...

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Cream

Not-so-arguably the first of its breed, there was genuine star power when Eric Clapton, credentialed from the Yardbirds and John Mayall's Bluesbreakers, joined forces as Cream in 1966 with Jack Bruce and Ginger Baker, fresh out of the Graham Bond Organisation.

They also had stellar help in the studio from Robert Stigwood and Mountain's Felix Pappalardi, while 1969’s "Badge” was co-written by Clapton and the Beatles' George Harrison, under the nom de guest L'Angelo Misterioso.

Virtuosic and volatile -- especially Bruce and Baker -- Cream had a lot going for it and a temperament that was challenging. "We had a lot of ambition and attitude and didn't know how to rein it in," Bruce, who passed away in 2015, told UCR some years ago.

"Ginger and I could be at each other's throats, a lot, and I think that frightened Eric. He had enormous talent but not a lot of confidence and didn't know how to handle the conflict. It was frustrating for all of us."

Cream nevertheless spent a heady three or so years together, releasing four albums, including the partly live Wheels of Fire, and delivering enduring favorites such as "White Room," "Sunshine of Your Love," "Strange Brew," "Tales of Brave Ulysses" and more, and definitive electrified renditions of Robert Johnson's "Crossroads" and Willie Dixon's "Spoonful."

The inner conflicts curdled Cream by 1968, with a pair of farewell concerts at London's Royal Albert Hall. Clapton and Baker went on to form Blind Faith, and Cream would not reunite until its 1993 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, and during 2005 for concerts in London and New York, the former featured on a live album and home video later that year.

Cream also received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2006. Baker passed away in 2019, and Clapton still plays "White Room," "Sunshine of Your Love" and "Crossroads" in concert.

Read More: Rock's Most Unexpected Supergroups

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Crosby, Stills & Nash (& Young)

Who wouldn't have wanted to be a fly on the wall that night in July of 1968 when David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash first sang together at Mama Cass Elliot's house in Laurel Canyon?

All three had had hits with their respective bands -- the Byrds (Crosby), Buffalo Springfield (Stills) and the Hollies (Nash) -- but all three were currently on their own for a variety of creative reasons. "

It was instantaneous," Nash recalled a few decades later. "The harmonies were completely natural. Thirty seconds in we had the sound, and we knew we had to do something together." The harmony-laden, self-titled Crosby, Stills and Nash debut album in 1969 was a bona fide Event, Top 10 on the Billboard 200 and ultimately selling four-times platinum.

And things got even bigger when Atlantic Records chief Ahmet Ertegun suggested adding Still's Springfield mate Neil Young to the mix -- a move Nash opposed until he met with Young to hash things out.

The quartet's second concert together was at the first Woodstock festival, and its Deja Vu album went No. 1 in 1970. Between the two albums they racked up rock and folk-combining favorites such as "Suite: Judy Blue Eyes," "Marakesh Express," "Our House," "Teach Your Children" and "Carry On."

But the group became a soap opera of egos, sensibilities, substance abuses and temperaments -- "We're brothers, and brothers sometimes fight, hard," Stills explained -- but they managed to produce five CSN studio albums and three as CSNY, as well as the legendary live album 4 Way Street.

They also worked in duo configurations and even as a short-lived Crosby, Nash & Young. Keeping track requires a spreadsheet, but Crosby -- who did jail time for drug and weapons convictions during the mid-80s -- alienated himself from the others, and in 2016 Nash, formerly his closest ally in the group said he'd never sing with Crosby again.

They were, however in the process of reconciling when Crosby passed away in 2023, scotching any reunion possibilities. Nash and Young remain busy with their respective solo careers, while Stills has been largely scarce since touring to promote Everybody Knows, his 2017 album with Judy Collins.

CSN was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997, and the three were inducted with their previous groups as well. Young is also in with Buffalo Springfield and as a solo artist.

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Emerson, Lake & Palmer

The members of the prog-rock powerhouse Emerson, Lake and Palmer were well aware of each other by the time they joined forces during 1970 in London.

Greg Lake was the voice and bass of King Crimson’s landmark debut, In the Court of the Crimson King, while Keith Emerson had attracted attention playing keyboards for the Nice.

They broached the idea of working together in New York towards the end of 1969, and solidified things once they were back across the pond and almost hooked up with Jimi Hendrix and drummer Mitch Mitchell after the Experience imploded.

That never transpired, and Carl Palmer, late of Atomic Rooster and the Crazy World of Arthur Brown, was suggested by Emerson's (and Genesis') manager Tony Stratton Smith.

The trio's initial concerts -- the second was in front of 600,000 at the Isle of Wight Festival, three months before the release of their first album -- let the world know what it was in for; the set mixed melodic originals ("Take a Pebble," "The Sage") with Modest Mussorgsky's epic Pictures at an Exhibition, a twist of Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker as "Nutrocker" and the Dave Brubeck Quartet's "Blue Rondo a la Turk."

ELP would follow that muso blend throughout its first phase (1970-79) and found itself in the Top 10 of the U.K. charts and scoring gold albums there and in the U.S., with occasional radio hits such as "Lucky Man," "From the Beginning" and "Karn Evin 9: First Impression, Part 2" (aka "Welcome back my friends to the show that never ends...)"

It was prog with a capital P -- and, to some, especially the punks, Pretentious with the same designation. Attempting to tour with a symphony orchestra in 1977, the Year Punk Broke, certainly didn't help that perception.

Emerson's response; "When people choose to criticize a band as being pompous, I view that as the fact they can't achieve what we were doing. It's like, 'We can't get that far, so...they're a load of crap, anyway,' which is really sad."

ELP split up in 1979, and during the 80s Emerson and Lake worked with another P (Cozy Powell), and later Emerson and Palmer had a short-lived band called 3 with Robert Berry.

ELP regrouped between 1990-99, recording a pair of albums as well as touring, and played a final performance at Britain's High Voltage Festival in 2019.

Emerson and Lake both passed away during March of 2016 --March 11 and Dec. 7, respectively. Palmer continues to play ELP's music with is own trio, and alongside video images of his late bandmates.

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Bad Company

Bad Company was a case of four malcontents finding the right situation to make great music in. Frontman Paul Rodgers and drummer Simon Kirke came from the ravages of Free, guitarist Mick Ralphs was fleeing Mott the Hoople, and bassist Boz Burrell had purged himself from the fourth lineup of King Crimson.

"We'd sort of been released from our three separate hellholes," Kirke recalls, "and we had this newfound life, this new freedom. We were all seasoned. We were like kids in a candy story." Rodgers adds that, "it felt right, and as songwriters there was a natural flow, an unspoken understanding and connection between us. My mission was to go in whole-hearted and deliver our music from the heart and soul to the heart and soul and let...the fans decided if they liked it or not."

And they did. Signed to Led Zeppelin's Swan Song Records and also managed by Peter Grant, Bad Company came out of the box strong with a multi-platinum debut album in 1974 and hits such as "Can't Get Enough" and "Bad Company."

More followed; its first five albums were all Top 20 (mostly Top 10) and yielded more singles, making Bad Company one of the most popular rock acts of the '70s and early '80s. "(The success) didn't take us completely by surprise," Kirke said.

"That first album was just loaded with slam dunkers...We still had to pay our dues and tour and open up for other bands, do the little van thing around America. But Jesus, we knew we were onto something. It was just, like, this perfect storm."

The storm petered out by 1982, however, though Kirke and Ralphs formed another, somewhat successful version of the band that worked between 1986-1998 with the late Brian Howe and Robert Hart as frontmen.

Rodgers, meanwhile, launched lower-key supergroups with Jimmy Page (the Firm) and the Faces/Who drummer Kenney Jones (the Law).

The original Bad Company lineup reformed in 1998, and though Burrell left the following year (he passed away in 2006), Rodgers, Ralphs and Kirke kept things going off and on afterwards.

Ralphs stopped touring after suffering a debilitating stroke during late 2016 and passed died in June of 2025, shortly after the group's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction was announced.

Kirke attended and played at the ceremony while Rodgers, battling his own health issues, sent a video message; both, however, played on last year's Can't Get Enough: A Tribute to Bad Company, contributing to tracks by Halestorm, Blackberry Smoke and Def Leppard's Joe Elliott and Phil Collen.