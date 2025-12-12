In April of 2028, the world will receive not just one Beatles biopic, but four of them.

The brainchild of Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes, The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event will roll out over the course of four separate weekends, with each film focusing on a different Beatle.

Both of the two remaining Beatles and the estates of the late ones have given the project the green light, though they are keeping a bit of distance.

"[Mendes] had a writer — very good writer, great reputation, and he wrote it great, but it had nothing to do with Maureen and I," Ringo Starr said to The New York Times earlier this year, referencing his marriage to his first wife, Maureen Starkey, and explaining that he'd been through the script for his own biopic "line by line" with Mendes. "That's not how we were. I'd say, 'We would never do that.' But he'll do what he's doing and I'll send him peace and love."

READ MORE: Meet 20 Other Cast Members From the Beatles' 'A Hard Day's Night'

Meanwhile, both Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan, the actors set to play Paul McCartney and Starr respectively, have spent time with the Beatles in real life.

"He's an extraordinary man," Mescal said about McCartney, speaking to IndieWire in September, "like to spend any time — it's a crazy sentence to say that I've spent time with that man, let alone play him."

And these are just the people playing the Beatles themselves. There's a whole other cast of characters who are slated to be a part of this project, including the Beatles wives, family members and employees. In the below gallery, we're taking you through every cast member we know about so far at the time of this writing.