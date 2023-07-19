Alice Cooper and Tom Morello Team Up on ‘White Line Frankenstein’

Alice Cooper has released “White Line Frankenstein,” the latest song from his upcoming album Road.

The track features Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, who also co-wrote the song. The guitarist’s presence is palpable throughout, as he delivers an array of blistering riffs.

"If you're a truck driver who's been out there a long time, you rule the road," Cooper explained of the track’s inspiration. "In the song, this surreal tough guy is driving on white lines for his whole life, and he's probably doing white lines. So, 'White Line Frankenstein' would be his CB handle. It's monstrous and definitely a stage song." You can listen to "White Line Frankenstein" below.

Cooper also announced new fall tour dates, which can also be found below.

“White Line Frankenstein” is the second song released from Road, following the previously unveiled “I’m Alice.” The album, Cooper’s 29th, comes out Aug. 25.

Cooper recently told UCR that he wanted the new album to showcase his veteran musicians. "I wanted to show off the touring band, so we wrote songs, went in the studio, and I said, 'Here's the deal on this album: no overdubs,'" he explained. "I said, 'Everything has to be done in the studio live because the whole idea of this album is showing off how good this band is live.' So when you hear this album, it sounds like a studio album, but it's actually them playing live in the studio."

“White Line Frankenstein” marks a return to one of Cooper’s favorite muses. The shock rocker has previously referenced Mary Shelley’s famous scientist and monster in the songs “Teenage Frankenstein” (from 1986’s Constrictor) and “Feed My Frankenstein” (from 1991’s Hey Stoopid).

Alice Cooper Fall 2023 Tour

10/04 - St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

10/05 - Wilmington, NC @ Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College

10/07 - Evansville, IN @ Aiken Theatre

10/08 - Wheeling, WV @ Wesbanco Arena

10/10 - Troy, OH @ Hobart Arena

10/11 - Wabash, IN @ Honeywell Center

10/13 - Paducah, KY @ The Cason Center for the Performing Arts

10/14 - North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

10/15 - Lafayette, LA @ Heymann Performing Arts Center

10/17 - Enid, OK @ Stride Bank Center

10/19 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts

10/20 - Rio Rancho, NM @ Rio Rancho Arts Center

10/21 - Tucson, AZ @ AVA Amphitheatre

10/23 - Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

10/25 - Highland, CA @ Yaamava' Theatre

10/26 - Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

10/28 - Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater