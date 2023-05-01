Aerosmith Announces ‘Peace Out’ Farewell Tour

Aerosmith will throw in the towel this fall with their Peace Out farewell tour.

The 40-date North American trek begins on Sept. 2 in Philadelphia and concludes on Jan. 26 in Montreal. The Black Crowes will provide support. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full itinerary below.

"It's not goodbye, it's PEACE OUT!" Aerosmith said in a statement. "Get ready and walk this way, you're going to get the best show of our lives."

Joe Perry recently teased the tour announcement during an interview with 102.3 WBAB. "We are gonna announce the tour, and it's gonna start in September and will go into next year," the guitarist said. "And, being one of the guys who votes on this kinda thing, it looks like we're gonna do it." The band also teased the announcement last week with "Peace Out" signs at venues throughout the country.

Aerosmith mounted their last full-fledged road trip, the Aero-Vederci Baby! Tour, in 2017. It was presumed at the time to be a farewell trek, but that proved to be a false alarm, as the band set up shop in Las Vegas for the Deuces Are Wild residency in 2019. The Sin City sojourn ran on and off through 2022, shutting down for most of 2020 and all of 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Drummer Joey Kramer sat out several Deuces Are Wild dates in 2019 due to an injury, and the band announced in 2022 that he had taken a "temporary leave of absence," with drum technician John Douglas playing in his place. (Kramer's wife, Linda, died in June 2022 at the age of 55.) Aerosmith also delayed the return of the residency in 2022 so singer Steven Tyler could enter rehab.

The band revealed that Kramer will not take part in the Peace Out tour either. "While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health," they said. "Joey's unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed."

Aerosmith launched the 50 Years Live!: From the Aerosmith Vaults "official bootleg" streaming concert series last summer, airing five previously unreleased, multicamera live shows on YouTube for one week at a time. Perry told UCR last summer that the band is "looking over the next two or three years at releasing this stuff, decade by decade in different formats." The guitarist also mounted a brief Joe Perry Project tour in April and will release a new solo album, Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII, on May 26.

Aerosmith, Peace Out Tour

Sept. 02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Sept. 09 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

Sept. 12 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Sept. 18 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 21 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sept. 24 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

Sept. 27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Oct. 11 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Oct. 14 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Oct. 17 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Oct. 20 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena

Oct. 23 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Oct. 26 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

Oct. 29 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Nov. 01 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Arena

Nov. 04 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

Nov. 07 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Nov. 10 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

Nov. 13 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Nov. 16 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Nov. 19 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Nov. 22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

Nov. 25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Nov. 28 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Dec. 01 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Dec. 04 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

Dec. 07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum

Dec. 10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

Dec. 28 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Dec. 31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Jan. 04 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Arena

Jan. 07 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

Jan. 10 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Jan. 13 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

Jan. 16 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

Jan. 19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Jan. 23 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

Jan. 26 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre