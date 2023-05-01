Aerosmith Announces ‘Peace Out’ Farewell Tour
Aerosmith will throw in the towel this fall with their Peace Out farewell tour.
The 40-date North American trek begins on Sept. 2 in Philadelphia and concludes on Jan. 26 in Montreal. The Black Crowes will provide support. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full itinerary below.
"It's not goodbye, it's PEACE OUT!" Aerosmith said in a statement. "Get ready and walk this way, you're going to get the best show of our lives."
Joe Perry recently teased the tour announcement during an interview with 102.3 WBAB. "We are gonna announce the tour, and it's gonna start in September and will go into next year," the guitarist said. "And, being one of the guys who votes on this kinda thing, it looks like we're gonna do it." The band also teased the announcement last week with "Peace Out" signs at venues throughout the country.
Aerosmith mounted their last full-fledged road trip, the Aero-Vederci Baby! Tour, in 2017. It was presumed at the time to be a farewell trek, but that proved to be a false alarm, as the band set up shop in Las Vegas for the Deuces Are Wild residency in 2019. The Sin City sojourn ran on and off through 2022, shutting down for most of 2020 and all of 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Drummer Joey Kramer sat out several Deuces Are Wild dates in 2019 due to an injury, and the band announced in 2022 that he had taken a "temporary leave of absence," with drum technician John Douglas playing in his place. (Kramer's wife, Linda, died in June 2022 at the age of 55.) Aerosmith also delayed the return of the residency in 2022 so singer Steven Tyler could enter rehab.
The band revealed that Kramer will not take part in the Peace Out tour either. "While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health," they said. "Joey's unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed."
Aerosmith launched the 50 Years Live!: From the Aerosmith Vaults "official bootleg" streaming concert series last summer, airing five previously unreleased, multicamera live shows on YouTube for one week at a time. Perry told UCR last summer that the band is "looking over the next two or three years at releasing this stuff, decade by decade in different formats." The guitarist also mounted a brief Joe Perry Project tour in April and will release a new solo album, Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII, on May 26.
Aerosmith, Peace Out Tour
Sept. 02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Sept. 09 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
Sept. 12 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
Sept. 18 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Sept. 21 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Sept. 24 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
Sept. 27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
Oct. 11 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
Oct. 14 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Oct. 17 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
Oct. 20 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena
Oct. 23 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Oct. 26 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
Oct. 29 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Nov. 01 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Arena
Nov. 04 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
Nov. 07 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Nov. 10 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
Nov. 13 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Nov. 16 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
Nov. 19 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Nov. 22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
Nov. 25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Nov. 28 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Dec. 01 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
Dec. 04 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
Dec. 07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum
Dec. 10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
Dec. 28 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
Dec. 31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Jan. 04 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Arena
Jan. 07 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
Jan. 10 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Jan. 13 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
Jan. 16 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
Jan. 19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Jan. 23 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
Jan. 26 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre