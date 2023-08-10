Does a bear dance in the woods?

Your answer might be "yes" after watching security footage from a home in New Hampshire.

Bear Caught Dancing On Camera

According to WCVB in Boston, a bear in Merrimack, New Hampshire was caught on video when it came out of the woods looking to remedy its itchy back.

The bear is seen in the video standing on its hind legs, rubbing its back against a tree behind the home.

That tree must have felt REALLY good, too. Before long, the bear throws one paw in the air and proceeds to do something that could best be described as a sassy dance.

After hitting the right spot (and apparently all the right notes), the bear ends the itch/dance session and lumbers back into the dark wooded area.

Bears Aren't Always Scratching When They Do This

There is evidence that just because a bear rubs against a tree, it doesn't necessarily mean it's trying to take care of an itchy back.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game says this could be evidence of a bear making a rub tree or a "bear sign post."

The bears often leave "messages" for each other by rubbing their scent on the trees.

"Bears' incredible sense of smell is important for finding food, but it also helps them keep track of each other," the department shared on its website.

According to New Hampshire Fish and Wildlife, black bears are the only bear species in the state. New Hampshire's bear population is estimated to be between 4,800 and 5,000 bears.

