Heartbroken Man Finds Wife Kissing Another Man After Returning Home From Work Early

A man received some support on Reddit after sharing that he walked in on his wife kissing another man.

"A few days ago, I was unexpectedly early returning from work, and I walked into a situation that's been haunting me ever since," he wrote. "I caught my wife, who I've been married to for 10 years, kissing another man in our living room."

The confused man continued on Reddit, "It was like a punch to the gut. My heart sank, and I felt a mix of anger, betrayal, and confusion all at once. I didn't confront them at that moment; I quietly left and have been grappling with what to do since."

He stated that although he and his wife have had their "share of ups and downs," he never thought she would cheat on him.

"We have two young children, and I'm worried about how this could affect them if things go south," he recalled. "I'm torn between confronting her immediately and trying to gather my thoughts and emotions before having a conversation. But the suspense is eating me up inside."

Users offered up their advice to the man, with many suggesting he needed to have a talk with his wife.

"Ten years of marriage is a long time and y’all have kids; talk to her first, you never know what you will find out. I’m not saying for you to stay with her, but you owe it to yourself to have a conversation. Cheating is never okay, but 10 years is a lot to throw away without even a conversation. Give it a try as divorce is always an option anyway," one person wrote.

"While the situation looks bad (and probably is bad) please just have a conversation to hear what happened, even if you need to take it with a grain of salt. You owe it to yourself, your kids, and your marriage — even if it seems your wife has thrown that out the window," another person commented.

"The husband is in control here… it's his choice. If his eyes are wide open and he wants to have a discussion, then he can. I think there may be some wisdom in seeing if she is amenable to going to a marriage counselor or if it's over for her or not. He can make his decisions based on that. There's levels of cheating. He does not yet know the whole story. His rationality matters because if divorce is going to happen, his behavior now will factor into how that divorce will play out," a third person stated.