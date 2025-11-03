The Buffalo Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, 28 to 21. It was a big victory, as it shows the Bills remain a legitimate force in the AFC while the Chiefs now sit outside the playoff hunt. Josh Allen had arguably his best game of the season, completing a new personal best of over 88% of his passes and scoring a total of three touchdowns. He also broke the record for most rushing touchdowns in NFL history by a quarterback.

Josh Allen's Post-Game Hat

It was a big game, and it became a big moment for a child who designed Josh Allen's postgame hat. The child's name is Carson, and his story of what he overcame at Oishei Children's Hospital of Buffalo is an amazing one. As posted on New Era Cap's website:

Carson was rushed to OCH after having a high fever and complications, suffered from cardiac arrest, septic shock, and multiple strokes, leaving him unable to walk. Through his own perseverance and with the help of physical therapy, Carson regained his strength and was able to walk out of the hospital all by himself.

Carson designed the one-of-a-kind cap that Josh proudly wore after the big win over Kansas City, as you can see in the video below:

How To Buy Josh Allen's Newest Hat

You can bid on the cap, which benefits the Patricia Allen Fund at Oishei, right now. The bid on this and other caps is impressive, demonstrating the generosity of Western New York, as the bids are up to $4,000. If you would like ot bid on the hat and help kids at Oishei Children's Hospital, CLICK HERE.

