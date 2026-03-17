$1 Million Dollar Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In New York State

The luck of the Irish came a day early for one lucky Powerball player in New York State. The New York State Lottery announced that one ticket sold in New York State won $1 million dollars.

$1 Million Powerball Winners

There was one 2nd-place winning Powerball ticket sold in New York from last night's drawing. That ticket matched all five numbers but missed the Powerball number and won the $1 million prize.

That winning ticket was sold at South Gate Deli in Poughkeepsie, New York.

There were two other 2nd-place winning tickets sold from last night's drawing as well. Those tickets were sold in Oregon and North Carolina.

Powerball Winners In New York State

On top of the 2nd-place winning Powerball ticket sold in New York State, there were also 20 4th-place winning tickets sold in New York. Those tickets matched four out of five numbers and missed the Powerball number. 15 of those tickets won $100 each, while the other 5 has the Powerplay and that increased the winning amount to $200 each.

Monday's Winning Powerball Numbers

Here were the winning numbers from last night's Powerball drawing: 7-10-20--47-52 with a Powerball number of 20.

Did Anyone Win Last Night's Powerball Drawing?

There was no grand prize winner from last night's Powerball drawing. Since no one claimed the grand prize, the jackpot for the next drawing is now up to $101 million dollars.

READ MORE: HERE ARE THE MOST COMMONLY DRAWN POWERBALL NUMBERS SINCE 1997

The Powerball is drawn every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday Night at 10:59 pm.

If you are looking for an edge when you buy your next ticket, you might want to buy your ticket at one of these stores.