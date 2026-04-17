It was a VERY lucky night for a couple of Powerball players in New York State. The New York State Lottery announced that two "Big Money" winning Powerball tickets were sold in New York from Wednesday's Powerball drawing.

Powerball Winners In New York State

The New York State Lottery announced that there were two 3rd-place winning tickets sold in New York State from last night's drawing. Both those tickets matched four out of five numbers and also had the Powerball number to win $50,000 each.

On top of those two winners, there were also 25 4th-place winning tickets sold in New York State. Those tickets matched four out of five numbers but missed the Powerball. Each one of those 25 tickets won $100 each.

READ MORE: THESE ARE THE LUCKIEST STORES IN NEW YORK STATE FOR LOTTERY PLAYERS.

There were also 43 5th-place winning tickets sold in New York State as well. Those tickets matched three out of five numbers and also had the Powerball number to win. 38 of those tickets won $100 each, while the other five tickets had the Powerplay and won $500 each.

Last Night's Winning Powerball Numbers

Here were the winning Powerball numbers from last night: 13-21-27-43-45 with a Powerball number of 26.

Did Anyone Win Last Night's Powerball Drawing?

There was no grand prize-winning ticket sold from last night's Powerball drawing. That means the jackpot for the next drawing on Saturday is now up to $75 million dollars. The Powerball is drawn three times every week on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday nights. Tickets are $2 each or $3 for a ticket with the Powerplay.