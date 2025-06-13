As of June 5th, there is a new "No Touch" law in New York State. If you break this law, you could face some pretty big fines.

What is New York's "No Touch" Law?

The new law, also known as the hands-free law, makes it illegal to touch your phone or any other smart device when driving your vehicle.

I know what you're thinking, New York has had a "Hands Free" law since 2001, but this new one is different.

This new law now makes it illegal to touch your phone or smart device if you are the driver of a vehicle. That means even if you are stopped in traffic or at a red light, you could get fined if you pick up your phone to look at directions or send a text.

New York is along with 30 other states in America, passed the new law back on June 5th, 2025.

Of course, there is an expectation to the law. You can use your phone or a smart device to call 911 if there is an emergency.

Punishment For Violating The "No Touch" Law In New York State

If you are pulled over and given a citation for violating this new law, you could be fined and also have points added to your driving record. There is also a potential for a suspension of your driver's license, especially for junior drivers.

Do you agree or disagree that the new law is good for drivers in New York State? Let us know HERE or send us a message using our APP.

Get our free mobile app

Check out some other new laws that started this month in New York.