Parents will get some help with their kids in the online world next month in New York State.

A new law focused on your kid's data is being put into place across New York State.

New York To Enact Child Data Protection Act

New York State approved and signed the new Child Data Protection Act back in 2024, but it is set to become an official state law next month.

The new law is aimed at helping protect children by restricting digital companies from collecting and using personal data from users who are under the age of 18.

They also cannot collect data without permission from children under the age of 18.

Companies cannot sell any data to third-party companies as well.

When Does The Child Data Protection Act?

According to the bill that was signed last year by New York Governor Kathy Hochul, the new Child Data Protection Act will officially begin on June 20, 2025.

This will have given companies one year to change their way they collect data so they will not collect data from children under the age of 18 who don't give permission.

You can learn about the new law HERE.

What Are Some Other Laws That Started In 2025 In New York?

Some of the bigger laws include an increase to minimum wage, guaranteed time off for moms-to-be, and the right to cancel gym/spa memberships within a certain timeframe.

Check out some more laws that started this year in New York State.