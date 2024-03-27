The following is a sentence that few have said and sounds like the start of a joke, but as you will see below, is nothing but the truth. A wild alligator has been living in an abandoned Coca-Cola plant and it has gotten big. Like, very big. To the point that it has been relocated to an alligator sanctuary and put on a diet.

Photo for representation. This is not the alligator discussed in the article. / Photo by Ankur Dutta on Unsplash Photo for representation. This is not the alligator discussed in the article. / Photo by Ankur Dutta on Unsplash loading...

Meet Coca-Cola

This story was first reported by WFLA in Tampa, Florida. Their report reveals that the alligator made the plant its home "a really long time" ago and has been minding its business since. It was a known fact among residents that this giant alligator was living on the plant grounds, with some residents telling the news that people would feed it. It seems that people in the neighborhood had sort of adopted the alligator as a member of the community.

Now, I said the alligator was at an abandoned Coca-Cola plant, but after the alligator was safely moved to an alligator sanctuary not far from the plant (though I am unsure how they managed to lift the giant reptile into the back of a truck without breaking their backs), the people at Croc Encounters dubbed the alligator Coca-Cola.

Very creative.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The alligator is now reportedly on a diet to try and get its weight down. Apparently, 400 pounds is "a little heavy for that animal" according to Croc Encounters director John Panner.

It would appear all has worked out for everyone in the end, with the community saying see you later alligator to their former neighbor.

Beware of The Top 3 Most Alligator-Infested Waters in Texas Watch your step! Gallery Credit: Chrissy

5 Insane Photos of Alligators in the Wild! Let's hope we don't see anymore Idaho Alligators! Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

https://www.wfla.com/news/local-news/temple-terrace-alligator-on-new-diet-following-relocation/