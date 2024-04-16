Hi Idiots.

Things have been quite interesting this week! Yesterday something happened live on air that seemed incredibly improbable and something that I almost wouldn't believe if it hadn't happened to me. Let me give some context for the odd headline you clicked on. If you've heard the story already, tough. I'm gonna run this story into the ground.

After the Grand Rapids Live Show on Saturday night, Maitlynn, Steve, and I went out for a post-show meal where I started chatting to this girl who had a toilet seat cover draped around her neck (? I know, didn't make sense to me either). Of course, as Maitlynn points out, Turd Cobain had to speak to this mystical Toilet Seat Girl. We chatted and had a moment, but then before I could get her number, they were GONE.

Now, this was where I expected the story to end. Before the show on Monday, I was telling Maitlynn about it when Free Beer walked in and I jokingly told him he could try finding my toilet seat girl if he wanted. Really, it was on me because I should have expected that if I opened that door to Free Beer of all people, he would fling it wide open. Sure enough, the next thing I knew, FB was speaking to the masses.

The power of radio is strong, because not 5 minutes into the segment, Toilet Seat Girl called in live on air and agreed to go on a date. Shout out to Steve.

So yeah. Pretty wild moment. Working on the radio does have its benefits...

I will keep everyone in the loop on how it all goes. ;)

