Steve Is The Only One Excited For The Super Bowl

Hi Idiots.

It's that time of year when over 100 million Americans stay up late on a Sunday night to watch 80+ commercials (some of which cost $8 million for 30 seconds), a half-time concert, and 106 men in shoulder pads. That's right, Super Bowl time is upon us, so whip out the tortilla chips, grab something to drink, and get ready to watch.

117294249 Lisa F. Young loading...

At least, that's what we usually do. This year, however, there is a somber feeling around the Super Bowl Weekend among the show, mostly because everyone on the show was pulling for the Detroit Lions to be in the Big Game. When they lost to the Commanders, a part of all of us died.

FBHW / Canva FBHW / Canva loading...

Except for Steve, our personal Jersey Devil. Steve has been not so subtly letting us know about his plan for a solo watch party to cheer on the Philadelphia Eagles as they take on the Kansas City Chiefs. As the only person on the show to still have some skin in the game, Steve had this to say about the matchup this weekend:

It doesn't matter to me that this Super Bowl took place two years ago, my Eagles are going to fly high and ruin the Chief's dreams of a three-peat. No one can stop Saquon Barkely. Go E-L-G-S-E-S!

Meanwhile, Lions fans will spend the entire game thinking about what could have been.

Every Rock Artist That Has Played the Super Bowl Halftime Show Rock on the biggest stage! Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire