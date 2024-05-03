Free Beer and Hot Wings Nominated For Radio Hall of Fame

Hi Idiots.

We have some incredibly unbelievable news to share. We recently received news that the show was one of 24 shows that has been nominated for the 2024 Radio Hall of Fame. It is an incredible honor to be considered, let alone nominated, for such an award.

When the show started back in 1997, we never imagined in a million years we'd reach this point. We could not have done it without each and every one of you who have listened over the years, whether out of love or hate.

Here is our official statement:

To say this nomination is an honor is a bit of an understatement. It’s a dream come true that we never knew could happen. Thanks for the support over the 27 years, we couldn’t have done it without all of you idiots!

Voting by industry members will begin on May 20th and will end on Monday, June 3rd. Inductees will be announced on June 17th. The inductees will then be honored at an induction ceremony in September in Nashville, TN. We would really love a free trip to Nashville to have our name in the Hall of Fame and eagerly await to hear the results.

In seriousness, thank you. We are very honored by this nomination and cannot thank everyone who has supported us over the years enough. You can watch the announcement live below. Let's do this thing!

