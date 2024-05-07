Hi Idiots.

We're officially in the throughs of Live Show/travel season, and so far we're having a blast. Last weekend we were in Harris, MI waaay up in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, and on Friday, May 17th we'll be in Portland, ME for another double feature of morning/night shows (you can find tickets to that show here).

But we're going to highlight our previous travel arrangements for a moment because it's one of those unique things that sort of just happen when you have awesome listeners like yourselves. For those unaware, even though Harris is part of Michigan, it is not a close drive. Michigan is big and would have taken over 6 hours to drive (which we're happy to do, it's just a marathon).

However, last year one of our listeners named Nick (everyone say Hi to Nick) reached out and offered to fly us to the UP on his personal plane. Just out of the blue. We did it last year and it was great, and this year he offered once again. Rather than taking 6 hours to drive there, it took a much faster 2 hours to fly there.

This was our plane for the evening, and we were definitely every bit the Radio Hall of Fame-nominated show that we are (please no photos). In seriousness, it is incredibly generous of Nick to offer this privilege to us and we are very appreciative.

Here are some more photos from our travels.

