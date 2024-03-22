Growing up, watching "Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader?" always gave me such an ego boost because I, a middle school student at the time, knew all the answers. However now, as an adult, I am not confident I could answer these kinds of questions with my chest puffed out like I used to.

This TikToker must know, because he posted five questions that will make you want to rip your hair out.

Mr Baldman's Trivia

The self-described VP of Trivia, Mr_baldman1 has amassed a following of nearly 200k by posting various types of trivia questions for people to test their knowledge on, ranging from Mandela Effect quizzes to quizzes you need a PhD to answer. In this case, however, you don't need a PhD to get these questions: you just need to pass middle school.

TikTok TikTok loading...

Do You Know The Answers?

The Free Beer and Hot Wings crew took this quiz during their Live Show in Flint, MI and it was...something, to say the least (Kelly definitely has some studying to do). I'll put the answers to the questions at the bottom of this article. No spoilers!

Question 1: What is the center of an atom called?

Photo by Hal Gatewood on Unsplash Photo by Hal Gatewood on Unsplash loading...

Question 2: What do you call a scientist who studies rocks?

Photo by Carl Tronders on Unsplash Photo by Carl Tronders on Unsplash loading...

Question 3: What type of energy do we get from the sun?

Photo by James Day on Unsplash Photo by James Day on Unsplash loading...

Question 4: What do we call the study of weather?

Photo by Halanna Halila on Unsplash Photo by Halanna Halila on Unsplash loading...

Question 5: What type of animal is a frog?

Photo by Jack Hamilton on Unsplash Photo by Jack Hamilton on Unsplash loading...

How did you do? Here are the answers:

Q1: Nucleus, Q2: Geologist, Q3: Solar, Q4: Meteorology, Q5: Amphibian

Fake News or News News Trivia Quiz Can you tell fact from fiction in this week's game of Mikey & The Mrs Fake News or News News?! Gallery Credit: Bonnie Foley