Hi Idiots.

It was more than fantastic seeing and meeting so many of you on Saturday at our live show at GLC Live! @ 20 Monroe. As you can tell from the title, we SOLD OUT the entire venue, and we have now left our permanent mark on the venue: our very own special brick bearing the show's logo and our signatures. We are right next to the likes of Tom Segura, "Weird Al" Yankovic, and Shinedown.

We #DidItForTheBrick and we have all of you to thank for it.

We started the show with a special VIP Q&A before going upstairs to the VIP room (The Vanguard Room) where we took photos with everyone, put faces to names, and shared a drink (or 3). It was a great time and a lovely little warm-up for the show. Then we were greeted in the Green Room by some specially made cookies.

Then after a few more drinks and one of the most incredible intro videos made by the one and only Producer Steve, it was go time. We played a variety of games like listener-favorite Mind Meld, and a new game called Brag-A-Date-Me-Yo, and we ended the night with Bring Me Your Weiner, where each member tried getting their weiners in listener's mouths. (Eek.)

Then we ended on a larger Q&A where we opened the floor to everyone to ask us our deepest darkest secrets (and if Kelly wanted to join a throuple?). It was overall a fantastic night. If you're not from Grand Rapids and want to see the show live sometime, we have announced quite a few dates and have one in Wilkes-Barre, PA this Friday!

