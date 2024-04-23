Hi Idiots.

Yesterday was Earth Day. I hope you all wished the Earth a happy birthday or did some volunteering to help Mother Nature feel a little better on her special day.

Tommy McNeill, TSM Tommy McNeill, TSM loading...

Today, as a show, we're doing our part to give back by volunteering with Kid's Food Basket, a West Michigan food bank whose goal is to increase access to healthy food for children and families. They also offer programs to educate kids about sustainable farming, and

Our task was to assist with the morning food prep which consisted of us cutting up more red peppers you've ever seen at once, and then putting said red peppers into little baggies. These peppers are part of a nutritious lunch that will be packed and served to children and families immediately following the end of their school days.

attachment-IMG_6733 loading...

We sang songs, packaged more peppers, and had ourselves a silly little time. After that, we were given a tour of the Kids Food Basket complex and it was absolutely incredible what the place is accomplishing. The complex has a 10-acre farm where kids can come and learn about sustainable farming during the summer or help out in the greenhouse. The greenhouse utilizes a hydroponics system that allows Kid's Food Basket to maximize their crop output.

Tommy McNeill, TSM Tommy McNeill, TSM loading...

If you're looking for something fun to do in the West Michigan area, Kid's Food Basket could be a fun place to volunteer with the family.

Thank you Kid's Food Basket for having us!

Tommy McNeill, TSM Tommy McNeill, TSM loading...

Listeners Cast A Free Beer and Hot Wings Movie: How Accurate Is It? Do you agree with these fan castings of the show? Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill