Hi Idiots.

Did you know there was a total solar eclipse yesterday? It wouldn't surprise me if you didn't know, the media barely covered it and we didn't talk extensively about it on the show or anything. Hot Wings was off the show on Monday because he and his kids traveled to Cleveland so that he would be on the path of Totality. I also traveled to Ohio to be in the path of totality.

While Steve and Kelly say the whole thing was a letdown, they weren't in the path of totality like us. Both of us were unbelievably glad we made the trip. Here are our experiences.

Total Solar Eclipse Stretches Across North America From Mexico To Canada Getty Images loading...

Hot Wings in Cleveland

Hot Wings took the day off, leaving at the buttcrack of dawn to get there before everyone else. He went with his sons, who love space, out to Cleveland to experience the eclipse at the Great Lakes Science Center where NASA was holding an official event. It was the center of the eclipse in Cleveland.

NASA had a bunch of different tents talking about various aeronautical things, with big displays of the eclipse as it was happening in different parts of the country.

He had this to say about the whole experience:

Having experienced other eclipses before, but this was the first iv'e ever seen in fulll totality and it was incredible and a little overwhelmiung. It was awesome and I hope I can see it again when im 71.

Here's to you being able to see still when you're 71, pal.

FBHW FBHW loading...

Tommy in Ohio

Unlike Hot Wings, I did not take the day off to head out early to get into the path. After the show ended, I left here around 11, picked up my sister, and we boogied 3 hours down to Napoleon, Ohio. We got there around 2:30 pm, which was just in time for the eclipse to start.

Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media The brightness outside at 3:13 pm in Napoleon, OH. / Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media loading...

We parked in a church and around 3:15, the eclipse reached full totality and it was absolutely incredible. I'd never seen anything like it in my life, and while I'd seen pictures, nothing compared to seeing it in person. The thing that stuck out to me was how the birds behaved. They weren't chirping until it started getting dark out, and then they were rowdy.

After that I fully booked it back to Grand Rapids for a concert I had at 7, and by golly, I made it back just in time.

Carpe Diem.

Do you have any wild eclipse stories? Did you think it was cool or overhyped? Let us know.

