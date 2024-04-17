Hi idiots.

We've always been told we have faces for radio. Not sure what that means exactly, but all I know is our stars on the Walk of Fame are TBD. However, it may not stay that way for long (thank goodness).

We were scrolling on Facebook when a post made by one of you showed the hypothetical castings for a fan-made Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show: The Movie movie, and we instantly had to double-take. There was some discourse in the comments, but overall people seemed pretty content with the choices made by our fancy idiot.

So now we bring the poll to all of you: Do you agree with this casting? Who would you cast instead? Let us know.

Free Beer - Owen Wilson

I really see this one, Same hair, same facial hair, same affinity for "Wooo" phrases. It's a match made in heaven.

Honorable mention: Ellen Degeneres

Los Angeles Premiere Of IFC Films' "Paint" - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

Hot Wings - Tom Cruise

Again, hair and facial structure are pretty on point here. Both are great with cars, but only one is a Scientologist (that we know of). Height is the only barrier to entry here.

"The Mummy" New York Fan Event Getty Images loading...

Kelly - Liv Tyler

This is a great choice because it sounds like they both are speaking Elvish half the time.

"The Normal Heart" New York Screening - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

Steve - Aaron Rodgers

While he isn't known for his acting, considering how athletic Steve is, it might take an athlete to play him. 4-time NFL MVP Steve McKiernan Aaron Rodgers was cast as Steve in the FBHW Movie, and I can see why. They both share the same beliefs discussed in this article, so it really takes someone to be in the mind of Steve to play him.

New York Jets v Miami Dolphins Getty Images loading...

Maitlynn - Chloë Grace Moretz

Same age, similar hair. They've been in the industry for a long time. Maitlynn is known for her quick one-liners, can Chloë could definitely swing that.

New York Comic Con 2022 - Day 3 Getty Images for ReedPop loading...

Tommy - Kurt Cobain

When half your personality on the show is being compared to this guy, this kinda goes without saying. Except for, you know, the elephant in the room *cough*, he's a pretty safe choice to play him.

Kurt Cobain during his performance of Lake of Fire YouTube loading...

These were the actors cast in the Free Beer and Hot Wings: The Movie movie, let us know your thoughts.

